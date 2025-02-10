The Morning Briefing: Trump Can Outlast the Dems' Desperate Stalling Tantrums

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Dresengale was generally willing to give itinerant chard-lovers the benefit of the doubt.

We knew that they weren't going to take it well, the poor dears. Democrats are emotional bundles of nonsense on their best days. They most definitely haven't had anything resembling "best days" since November 5, 2024. They've been acting out a bit since then.

Truthfully, I thought that things would have been more riot-y these last few months. That's been the preferred response of the Dems' street minions for several years now, after all. They are still full commie over there, but I'm getting the feeling that a lot of the zeal for the fight has gone out of many of them. That's no doubt due in large part to the fact that they've been led by a bunch of slurring septuagenarians and octogenarians for years.

Perhaps it's because they've become so enamored of lawfare that it's become their go-to, even if it hasn't worked out that well for them.

While the immediacy of executive actions is a big plus when a president one likes is in office, the downside to them is that they can quickly be challenged in court. When the courts are polluted with Dem-appointed activist judges who don't care about the law, opportunities for disruption abound.

The pitching of legal fits has begun. Here's something from Matt:

A federal judge dropped a bombshell on Saturday, issuing an order that not only temporarily blocks the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing essential data on federal payments but also bars Treasury officials from accessing data managed by the agency.

That means that new Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent can't look at his own books. Sure, this is normal.

Senate Democrats have been employing arcane procedural delay tactics whenever they can to put off voting on President Trump's nominees. It's petty spite — they can't hold off on the votes forever. Any sense of class went out the window years ago for the Democrats. They also aren't big fans of the will of the American voters, so they'd rather stomp their feet than try to figure out why they had such a rough election.

Let them keep flailing, it's going nowhere for them. They are all so blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome that they don't know that they're awash in futility. What they're completely unaware of is that these little Facebook high-five emoji moments that they're having while interfering with the Trump agenda aren't playing well in real America. As my RedState colleague Bob Hoge writes, Trump is more popular than ever before.

This is a waiting game that President Trump can easily play and win, especially since there isn't going to be much of a wait. Even the United States Senate doesn't have an infinite supply of stalling techniques. As for the legal maneuvering, everything thing the Dems try is bound to run into a sane judge or court at some point. If not, one X user came up with an interesting solution:

Preemptively pardon everyone and just ignore this partisan judges’ orders… https://t.co/5kC8oB0AFm — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 8, 2025

The Democrats think that they're mighty lions roaring when they're really no more than gnats that are easily swatted away. Trump is going to prevail not only because of his own iron will, but because he has the will of the American people backing him up. Well, the people who are living in reality, anyway.

The other ones will eventually need extra nap time.

Everything Isn't Awful

Dog supporting his best friend in his first steps.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MartroajnL — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 8, 2025

