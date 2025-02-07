Progressivism’s Failed Crusade

“Don’t tell me what your priorities are,” wrote the late James W. Frick, adding, “Show me where you spend your money, and I’ll tell you what they are.” Judging from USAID’s expenditure of our hard-earned money, America is all about evangelizing the world on behalf of the Pied Pipers of the LGBTQ movement and their ever-growing catalog of genders and nonbinary anti-biphobic demi-sexual heteroflexible gender-bending closeted and un-closeted affectionally-oriented androgynous anti-cisgendered and aromatically nonconforming individuals.

And if you think that was an unconventional representation, have a look at a few of USAID’s line items from Elon Musk (as described by Senator John Kennedy (R-La.):

He [Musk] found that the USAID has 10,000 employees, and every year they give away $40 billion.

He found that the USAID gave money to a transgender clinic in India.

He found that USAID gave $1.5 million to a Serbian LGBTQ group. They got $1.5 million to “advanced diversity, equity, inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business communities.”

He found that we gave $2 million, USAID did, for sex changes in Guatemala.

He found that we gave $20 million to produce a new "Sesame Street" show in Iraq.

He found that we gave $4.5 million of taxpayer money to combat misinformation in Kazakhstan.

He found that we gave $10 million, USAID did, of meals to an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group called the Nusra Front.

Mr. Musk found that we gave $7.9 million of taxpayer money to a project that would teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid binary gendered language. The USAID took eight million bucks and gave it to a bunch of journalists in Sri Lanka to teach them how to avoid binary gendered language.

USAID gave $1.5 million to promote LGBT advocacy in Jamaica.

They gave $1.5 million to rebuild the Cuban media ecosystem.

They gave $1.5 million for, quote, art for inclusion of people with disabilities in Belarus.

Another $3.9 million for LGBT causes in Macedonia

$8.3 million for equity and inclusion education in Nepal

He found that the USAID gave money to support electric vehicles in Vietnam.

The American taxpayers are giving money to Afghanistan.

He found that we are giving money to Yemen.

He found that we are giving money to Syria.

They found that USAID spent $164 million to support radical organizations around the world.

They gave $122 million of that to groups aligned with foreign terrorist organizations.

So, if you were to split this partial list into two groups, they would roughly be divided as 1) Our money going to people who hate us, and 2) Our money going to help people hate us. To paraphrase James Frick, this is the United States government telling the world not only who they think we are but who we want them to be as well.

Who, upon reading the above list, is happy with how their earnings and resources have been spent by an ostensible government of, by, and for the people?

But fast-forward to a mere day or so ago, when President Trump announced an initiative to be led by Attorney General Pam Bondi to reverse the Biden-era’s surveillance and torment of Americans of faith. His task force to “Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias” will, according to the president, "immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies.”

We live in a time in which, as writer Eric Metaxas observed, “[T]he author of the Harry Potter books has more wisdom and courage than most American pastors.” Yet it is precisely in this moment — with a presidency characterized thus far by sweeping changes— that Donald Trump has exposed, and is eradicating, the most vile and damaging ideological menace to sweep the country in decades, which has inflicted lasting and even permanent damage on children especially. But he’s also managed to replace it with a spotlight on the enduring and eternal truths that illuminated America’s founding.

As Abraham Lincoln replied when someone asked if God was on the side of the Union during the Civil War, “Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.” Indeed.