NY Mag in Hot Water With Black MAGA After Fake News Piece

The Leftist rag New York Magazine not only earned ridicule for its story falsely framing a MAGA event as a sort of white supremacist Klan bake, it now faces legal consequences from one of the black conservatives who co-hosted the event.

New York Magazine writer Brock Colyar fear-mongered that “casually cruel Trumpers” are “conquering Washington.” He titled his piece about the inauguration event “The Cruel Kids’ Table” and quoted a whiner asserting “the entire room is White.” So that his cover image would not contradict his lying source, the writer or his bosses at NY Mag carefully cropped their cover photo to exclude multiple black people, who were obviously visible in the original image. Yet another example of leftists canceling black people from public imagery. Aunt Jemima and Uncle Remus were unavailable for comment.

CJ Pearson told Fox News he has warned NY Mag a lawsuit is imminent. “They don't get to slander us as racist. They don't get to libel us in print. We need to fight back and hold their feet to the fire,” he said fiercely. He’s the co-chair of the Republican National Committee's Youth Advisory Council, and said the event in question was held to honor major influencers of the 2024 election season.

He went on, “I am sick and tired of the left-wing mainstream media having a license to lie about conservatives and never be held accountable. If they want to slander us as racist, they ought to pay the cost when they do it.”

The party, which brought together conservatives of many ethnicities, “blew up because a New York Magazine reporter… decided to essentially slander everyone in the room, trying to depict the event as if it was some KKK kumbaya pizza party,” as Pearson put it to Fox.

The reality was far different. “This was a jubilant celebration celebrating the fact that we are back and that we finally have someone who’s coherent, someone who actually cares about the American people in the White House,” he stated. “I think the New York Magazine was very clear in the body of their piece that they wanted to, you know, describe this and depict this as an all-White exclusive affair.”

Politician Vernon Jones humorously commented on the story on X, “I was at the @realDonaldTrump inaugural event hosted by @thecjpearson and @tiktok_us. And I am as Black as Dr Martin Luther King Jr. I’m in the bottom right photo waving the Trump scarf banner.”

As usual, there’s no racist like a TDS leftist.