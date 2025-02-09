'Trans' Rats and Animal Cruelty: Your Tax Dollars at Work

Over the last week, we've received a glimpse into just how much of your tax dollars the federal government is wasting on the most asinine garbage here in the United States and abroad. But wait, there's more.

We're now spending millions to provide gender-affirming care to rodents.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who has been exposing the amount of money the government wastes on cruel animal experiments for quite some time, got right down to business on the subject on Friday during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing called "Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty." What she discussed wasn't just disgusting — it sounded like something out of a horror movie.

"Last year, the White Coat Waste Project exposed more than $10 million in taxpayer funds that were spent creating transgender mice, rats and monkeys," Mace said, adding. "These DEI grants funded painful and deadly transgender experiments that forced lab animals to undergo invasive surgeries and hormone therapies at universities across the country."

Our government has spent over $10 million in taxpayer-funded DEI grants to create transgender mice, rats, and monkeys!



This is absurd! pic.twitter.com/wWiFqj6mao — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) February 6, 2025

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration played a big role in this, naturally. Mace also said:

For example, the Biden-Harris Administration spent $2.5 million taxpayer dollars to study the fertility of transgender mice...$1.1 million dollars were spent to find out if female rats receiving testosterone therapies to mimic transgender men were more likely to overdose on a party drug commonly used in the LGBTQ community to induce drug-fueled 'chemsex.' Federal funds were also used to forcibly transition male monkeys to see if hormone therapy made them more susceptible to HIV. The Biden-Harris Administration was so eager to propagate their radical gender ideology across all facets of American society that they did not pause to consider that such experiments are not only cruel, but unnecessary. Monkeys cannot be infected with HIV. Yet this federally funded experiment forced them to take hormone-altering drugs to study a virus they cannot have.

Essentially, we're cruelly experimenting with all this "gender-affirming care" stuff on animals to give doctors the okay to cruelly experiment on children, all in the name of "progress." It literally sounds like something out of the Holocaust.

She went on to explain that this is a small part of a $20 billion plus a year issue that isn't just barbaric but wasteful. Mace said that "90 percent of novel drugs that are successful in animal tests fail in human clinical trials" due to biological differences. She also says that new technology is available that could easily replace this type of experimentation but federal bureaucracy blocks the use of these advancements that could literally be saving lives.

Today’s scientific questions are so complex that we have well surpassed a time where it is useful or appropriate to rely on inhumane animal experiments to answer them. Recently developed technological tools can more accurately model human biology and identify solutions that are more useful for human patients. But it is often the federal bureaucracy that prevents these new technologies from being used. Instead of adequately investing in these innovative alternatives, the Federal government has continued to funnel taxpayer dollars towards cruel animal experiments. Today, most of the twenty-seven NIH institutes and centers conduct or support animal testing—as does the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Department of Defense, and countless agencies.

Mace cites information from White Coat Waste, which is a wonderful organization. It describes itself as a "nonprofit, taxpayer watchdog uniting liberty-lovers and animal-lovers," and over the years, it's uncovered some of the most egregious ways the U.S. government is spending your money, from the fact that U.S. tax dollars were funding the Wuhan lab that led to the COVID-19 pandemic to shining a light on — and shutting down — Anthony Fauci's cruel experimentations on beagle puppies. In fact, Mace and White Coast Waste brought live Beagles who survived Fauci's house of horrors to the hearing to back up her point.

Back in January, White Coat Waste published a four-point plan laying out how the Donald Trump Administration and DOGE can easily end these cruel experiments, save millions of animals, and save billions of taxpayer dollars.

Our plan to Make America Greater for Animals🇺🇸



1️⃣Defund dog & cat labs

2️⃣Defund Chinese animal labs

3️⃣Reinstate Trump EPA animal test phaseout

4️⃣Abolish Fauci’s animal labs



Thanks @RepNancyMace @RepNicole @RepMTG @LaraLeaTrump @RepLuna @RepGosar @SenRandPaul for A+ leadership! pic.twitter.com/Am0gi9bCtg — White Coat Waste Project (@WhiteCoatWaste) January 14, 2025

During his first term, the Trump administration took big steps in this direction, and Trump himself even personally cut funding to some of these labs. With any luck, he'll continue down that path during this second term. As the organization points out, many of his closest political allies, including some of his own children, are on board and support this effort.