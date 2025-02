It took a while, but RedState's Ward Clark finally made if off the Dead to Us list — you know, for going to RedState instead of PJ Media — which means he's no longer exiled from Five O'Clock Somewhere.

We'll have fun and cocktails and the usual Friday nonsense, which you don't want to miss, and I need after a super-bust week of writing up all the winning.

Seriously, I have carpal-winning syndrome in both hands.

See you then — can't wait.