New York State Democrats Want to Delay Special Election to Replace Stefanik Until November

The party that claims to want to "defend democracy" has decided to abandon the struggle in New York.

New York state Democrats are going to pass a bill that allows Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul to delay scheduling special elections until November. Current law requires Hochul to schedule a special election 90 days after a vacancy is declared.

The nomination of former Rep. Elise Stefanik to be UN ambassador will create a vacancy in her deep red district once the Senate confirms her nomination. Once the bill passes (Democrats have large majorities in both Houses), Hochul could deny citizens of New York's 21st Congressional District any representation for an extra six months.

The move has profound national implications. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson will have one fewer vote to pass Trump's agenda. Currently, Johnson has a 218-215 majority with two vacancies, as well as Stefanik's seat once she's confirmed. In addition to Stefanik's seat, Florida's Mike Walz resigned to become Trump's national security advisor, and Rep. Matt Gaetz resigned when Trump nominated him for attorney general.

All three seats are expected to be filled by Republicans. But in the meantime, Speaker Johnson has a nightmare majority where he can't lose more than one GOP vote.

What profound reason are the New York Democrats giving to get Hochul to delay the special election?

Elections are too expensive, and New York needs to save money.

“Right now, New Yorkers are facing unprecedented challenges including the strain on our democracy and our high cost of living,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. "At a time when people need our government to work more efficiently, this legislation is a common-sense approach that saves taxpayer dollars while maximizing voter turnout. In this moment of national uncertainty, we must protect democratic participation while ensuring the government remains fiscally responsible. This legislation achieves both.”

ROFLMAO.

Meanwhile, New York Republicans expressed their displeasure in a strongly worded statement by Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt.

It's not much, but it's all they got.

“The radical Democrats in Albany just dropped a corrupt, backroom disastrous bill on a Friday night because that’s what power-hungry politicians do when they’re trying to silence the people and rig the system in their favor,” Ortt said. “This disgraceful move will deny over 750,000 New Yorkers their voice for months, all because Democrats are terrified of losing power and will do anything to stop President Trump from putting America first."

As for Hochul, she framed the Democratic power grab as an opportunity for non-politicians to run for office.

“I’ll tell you what a very short time frame does: It favors people who are already elected officials versus a citizen who wants to run because there’s a lot involved in this,” the Democratic governor said. “So you’re actually denying more opportunities for people to run who don’t already hold elected office.”

Wow. Just wow.

The special election to fill the seats of Gaetz and Waltz in Florida will be April 1. If, as seems likely, Hochul delays the election to replace Stefanik, Johnson and his leadership will be on tenterhooks until at least April 1 with critical legislation hanging in the balance.