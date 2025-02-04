The Morning Briefing: Dude, Where's My Bureaucracy?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

We are only a couple of weeks into the Trump 47 administration and, once again, the amount of work that's being done is amazing. President Trump and his administration are on a mission to deliver on everything that was promised during the campaign. As Richard Fernandez writes in his latest VIP column, "Politics Is Serious Again." Indeed.

When Trump first announced the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), it sounded too good to be true to those of us on the small government side of the aisle. We'd been dreaming about a president who was serious about reducing the bloat in the federal bureaucracy forever. It had gotten so bad that most Republicans in office didn't even bother to pay lip-service to the idea of shrinking the size of government. It began to seem real when Trump said that Elon Musk would be involved. Putting a politician in charge of taking a wrecking ball to government inefficiency would have been useless political theater.

Musk is most definitely not interested in palling around with the Beltway pols:

Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that @DOGE is doing work that really matters.



This is the one shot the American people have to defeat BUREAUcracy, rule of the bureaucrats, and restore DEMOcracy, rule of the people. We’re never going to get another chance like… https://t.co/rwBqcp7veQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2025

All of the people you want to see in a panic over what Musk and DOGE are doing are freaking out, and it's glorious. As I wrote in my classic book "Don't Let the Hippies Shower," the federal bureaucracy "exists solely to bloat and perpetuate itself." Bureaucrats see themselves as public servants, not leeches who are devoted to bleeding American taxpayers dry. They're fighting back hard to save their cushy grift.

DOGE's focus the last few days has really sent shockwaves through the formerly comfortable backsides of the bureaucracy. This is from my RedState colleague Bonchie:

As RedState reported, the Department of Government Efficiency first began cleaning house on Friday, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio then taking over the role of acting director on Monday. Tens of billions of dollars in grants have been frozen as the Trump administration attempts to sort through the mountain of left-wing priorities inappropriately funded by USAID. To say Democrats and their press allies were upset would be an understatement. Nothing seems to incense the left more than stopping the federal government from wasting taxpayer money overseas. Politicians who never said a word about the lack of funding for Hurricane Helene victims rushed to the podium to decry how "cruel" and "dangerous" it is to stop funding abortions in the Gaza Strip, among other insane wastes of money.

"Insane wastes of money" is right. Un-American and criminal wastes of money would be apt descriptions as well. This is from something that Victoria wrote yesterday:

Catherine reports nearby that USAID dollars support Iran's proxies Hamas. If that's shocking, then you'll want to sit down for this next revelation. The U.S. State Department and USAID pay millions of dollars per week to the Taliban, the bin Laden family leading the group, and the Haqqani terror network. Remember those guys? Didn't we wage a 20-year-long war to get rid of them ...???

This is the agency that the swampiest Swamp people are giving a full-throated defense of. The people running it should probably be rounded up in a paddy wagon rather than merely getting pink slips. There is no justification for most of what USAID has been funding and the Democrats are acting as if Trump and Musk are smelting their Holy Grail to sell on eBay.

Musk has been referring to what DOGE is doing as putting federal agencies "in the woodchipper," which is brilliant. Here's hoping that the woodchipper can run 24/7 for a long time without breaking down.

While the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media keep up their anti-Trump propaganda campaign, we'll be here writing about what is actually happening.

