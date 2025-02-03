Georgia's Republicans Aim for a State-Level Version of DOGE

One of the most surprising announcements in Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign was the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). With Elon Musk (and initially Vivek Ramaswamy) at the helm, DOGE aims to rid the federal government of waste and redundancy. It’s a noble mission, and Georgia’s lieutenant governor is leading the state’s Republicans in creating a state-level version of DOGE.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.) has teased initiatives to reduce bureaucracy and inefficiency in Georgia for at least a year. He recently announced the introduction of SB28, the “Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025” as a priority in the General Assembly. State Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-27th District) sponsored the legislation.

Jones announced in a press release:

Last year, we made positive changes to combat burdensome and costly regulations on behalf of workers and business owners all over Georgia. As a business owner, continuing our efforts to promote deregulation and free our businesses from harmful government red tape will continue to be a priority. Our state initiative complements DOGE, President Donald Trump’s plan to create efficiency, while paring down unnecessary spending and eliminating bureaucratic red tape at the federal level. I look forward to Georgia leading the way and joining President Trump in reducing the size and scope of government, while promoting the growth of businesses across our state.

The bill calls for a review of all statewide agency rules and regulations every four years. Additionally, the legislation requires all agencies to account for the economic impact of their regulations and calls on agencies to notify the General Assembly of new rules.

“This bold plan draws inspiration from national efforts led by President Donald Trump and visionaries like Elon Musk at DOGE, who are proving that innovation thrives when the government gets out of the way,” Jones wrote in a recent editorial for the Daily Caller. “It’s time to bring that same energy and disruptive thinking to Georgia. It’s time for DOGE to get local, and for Georgia to lead the way.”

The “Red Tape Rollback Act” follows measures from last year’s legislative session that eased some of the burden on individuals seeking professional licenses — including veterans gaining certification in medical fields. The General Assembly also eliminated inactive state boards and commissions. 2024’s measures enjoyed broad bipartisan support.

Conservative organizations have praised the state’s efforts. “Efforts to emulate the new federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the state level can help us better deploy government resources, reduce the size of government, and transform the business environment for Georgia’s job-creators,” said Tony West, Georgia’s state director of Americans for Prosperity.

“These reforms are not only critical for the state’s growth, but they are also a win for Latino families and business owners,” said Stefanie Zaenker of the LIBRE Initiative. “By cutting through complicated rules and reducing the financial burden of compliance, these changes will help small businesses thrive, allowing Latino entrepreneurs to focus on growth, innovation, and creating jobs. This is a step forward in ensuring a more inclusive, equitable economic environment for all.”

Georgia has had a reputation as an ideal state for business for several years now. More often than not, the arrival of big corporations in the state grabs the headlines, but efforts like these go a long way in making sure that small businesses also succeed in the Peach State. Wouldn’t it be nice if other states followed suit?