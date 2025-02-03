WHOA: Border Crossings Down 93%

White House Border Czar Tom Homan told Fox News on Sunday that illegal border crossings are down 93% since Donald Trump won his belated reelection in November. Speaking with Maria Bartiromo, Homan also promised, "When we find that criminal, he's most likely with others, and they're gonna go too. So if you wanna be a sanctuary city, you're gonna get exactly what you don't want. More agents in the community and more non-criminals arrested."

"We got more work to do," Homan concluded — and what a welcome change that is from the last four years.

As a candidate, Joe Biden sent the message loud and clear that America would be open for... anything, really... for illegal aliens. Need a job? Want to sell drugs? Cartel or gang member? Terrorist? No problemo! The surge of illegals began virtually the moment Biden was declared the winner.

And for four years of record-busting waves of illegals, Biden and his Chief Enabler at DHS, Alejandro Mayorkas, swore up and down that the border was secure.

So here's Homan, only in office at DHS for a couple of weeks, overseeing a 93% decline and admitting, "We got more work to do."

The rapid decrease began before Trump was sworn in, before another foot of border wall was erected, and before a single soldier was ordered to the border.

So what changed?

The incentives.

Trump's simple promise to begin mass deportations was probably enough, but Homan's strong language — going back to before Trump appointed him — underscored Trump's point with firm authority.

Now we have the DOGE boys stopping the flow of taxpayer dollars to the NGOs that worked so hard under the Biden cabal to incentivize illegal crossings and, frankly, widespread settlement with negative incentives for assimilation.

Reread that last sentence, even though it's awkward and a little too long. (Sorry, they can't all be winners!) Overwhelming and breaking down our assimilation mechanisms was part and parcel of the ongoing "fundamental transformation" that Barack Obama delivered from 2009-2016, and that he continued from 2021-2024 with Biden as his drooling puppet.

Americans excel at many things and making Americans out of foreigners is one of the things we do best. But not when we're overwhelmed. Not when we have our own government and NGOs paying foreigners to not become Americans.

Want more good news?

Also up are self-deportations because illegals know that they get one free deportation — a mere misdemeanor that comes with a bus or plane ticket home. But the second illegal crossing is a felony that can come with prison time. Many people are smart enough not to want to risk that, and so they're returning south.

Then there's this guy. He needs to be found and made an example of.

Illegal says he was deported 2 days ago and is already back:



“I’m back — I don’t give a f*ck y'all all think”



“I'm back b*tches. It only took 2 f*cking days or one and a couple hours you guys & I'm back in the US.” pic.twitter.com/ABMCDw9cto — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 3, 2025

Find the biggest book the law allows and throw it at him.

Incentives matters. Stopping the domestic flow of taxpayer dollars to illegals has gone a long way — 93%!!! — toward reestablishing our southern border. Convicting a social-media confessed felon of a felony and dishing out the maximum sentence will do more, particularly if it's done with maximum publicity.

