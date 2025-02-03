L.A. Gets Another Reminder of Why Commie Karen Is Such a Dud

Victoria Taft | 4:13 PM on February 03, 2025
Image Generated by Victoria Taft Using Grok

Is this the moment, L.A.? If no water in the fire hydrants, the defunding of the fire department, extra money for the homeless, and naming a fellow traveler to stand between fire-afflicted property owners and rebuilding weren't enough to convince you that Mayor Karen Bass is a dud, will this? 

Over the weekend, thousands of pro-illegal immigration protesters blocked both sides of the 101 Freeway leading to the areas of some of the worst fire damage. 

It was just like being in a 2020 dystopia again. Protesters walked out onto the 101 Freeway and insisted that people stop their lives to read their scrawled signs calling for an end to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. 

"It feels like you have neither"? No, son, that's a palpable sign. Bass, rhymes with, didn't bother to call off the protesters from blocking a freeway.

Here's what Bass should have said — but didn't.

Protesters stood for allowing the millions of border hoppers let in by Joe Biden to stay in the country.

     How Come We Don't Know What Started the Palisades Fire Yet?

Trust me, you couldn't find ten people in this group to support trespassers at the Capitol Building in 2021, but trespass into the country? No problemo. 

Eventually, after tens of thousands of Angelenos were deprived of their freedom of movement, word came that the police would begin arresting protesters, so they moved to the streets and deprived thousands of other Angelenos of their freedom of movement. 

That's where everyone got a close-up of the protesters and their large flags representing other countries in Central and South America, as well as our neighbors to the south, Mexico. 

But you'll never guess whose flag it was that the protesters chose to burn. Aw, you guessed.

Phew, good thing that guy brought flammable liquids just in case there was a flag burning, huh? 

Besides burning the flag of the country they hate, yet want to welcome more illegal aliens to, they used their time on Sunday evening to not only block the freeway and the streets but to pelt police officers with bottles. The left has assured us that touching officers, even to stop them from beating people, was an imprisonable offense.

But just when a swarm of officers came as a show of force to the protesters, they disappeared like vapor.

It appears that someone issued a stand-down order. 

West Coast, Messed Coast™—And Suddenly 'Trump-Proofing' California Seems Like a Really Dumb Idea

Donald Trump has promised to kick out and deport criminal illegal aliens. Border crossings have fallen by 93% according to Border Czar Tom Holman. To the extent that other non-criminal aliens are kicked out, Holman says it's the fault of the "sanctuary" cities and states, ironically. He says if these illegal alien, cartel sanctuaries would let his people arrest criminals at the jails it would prevent them from going to their homes where others live. If they're not legally in the U.S. they may be deported as well. 

These planned protests were also seen in Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, and North Carolina on Sunday.

Karen Bass and her fans should know that even Portland, Ore., police don't allow Antifa, BLM, and anarchists, who, it must be said, are all the same people, to shut down roads, highways, and freeways anymore. Portland Police even declare that they'll arrest these domestic terrorists for stopping any cars. 

When you're worse than Portland, L.A., re-think your voting patterns. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

