L.A. Gets Another Reminder of Why Commie Karen Is Such a Dud

Is this the moment, L.A.? If no water in the fire hydrants, the defunding of the fire department, extra money for the homeless, and naming a fellow traveler to stand between fire-afflicted property owners and rebuilding weren't enough to convince you that Mayor Karen Bass is a dud, will this?

Over the weekend, thousands of pro-illegal immigration protesters blocked both sides of the 101 Freeway leading to the areas of some of the worst fire damage.

LAPD are now in a standoff with the protestors who shut down the freeway to protest against ICE. This is a great ad for mass deportations!pic.twitter.com/vBPjI9CU3j — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2025

It was just like being in a 2020 dystopia again. Protesters walked out onto the 101 Freeway and insisted that people stop their lives to read their scrawled signs calling for an end to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

Why didn’t you call on the protestors to get off the freeway? We need leadership. We’re supposed to have laws. Right now it feels like we have neither. https://t.co/LpZjQ7BW29 — Justin Gordon (@Justin_G0rd0n) February 3, 2025

"It feels like you have neither"? No, son, that's a palpable sign. Bass, rhymes with, didn't bother to call off the protesters from blocking a freeway.

Here's what Bass should have said — but didn't.

“Shutting down a freeway is not free speech. Everyone on the freeway will be arrested immediately. LA has no tolerance for those breaking the law and disrupting the lives of Angelenos.”



This should have been tweeted by @MayorOfLA hours ago. Instead she was completely silent. — Justin Gordon (@Justin_G0rd0n) February 3, 2025

Protesters stood for allowing the millions of border hoppers let in by Joe Biden to stay in the country.

Trust me, you couldn't find ten people in this group to support trespassers at the Capitol Building in 2021, but trespass into the country? No problemo.

I feel like someone's unclear on the definition of crime.



Blocking a freeway counts as one, even in LA, right? https://t.co/RCWlpQrp7V pic.twitter.com/0WYtjsuWSR — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) February 3, 2025

Eventually, after tens of thousands of Angelenos were deprived of their freedom of movement, word came that the police would begin arresting protesters, so they moved to the streets and deprived thousands of other Angelenos of their freedom of movement.

That's where everyone got a close-up of the protesters and their large flags representing other countries in Central and South America, as well as our neighbors to the south, Mexico.

But you'll never guess whose flag it was that the protesters chose to burn. Aw, you guessed.

They're now burning the American flag to protest mass deportations in California. All while waving Mexican flags.



THIS BOILS MY BLOOD SO MUCH. DEPORT THESE DEVILS.

pic.twitter.com/wCTGpulKJv — George (@BehizyTweets) February 2, 2025

Phew, good thing that guy brought flammable liquids just in case there was a flag burning, huh?

Besides burning the flag of the country they hate, yet want to welcome more illegal aliens to, they used their time on Sunday evening to not only block the freeway and the streets but to pelt police officers with bottles. The left has assured us that touching officers, even to stop them from beating people, was an imprisonable offense.

A glass bottle was thrown at LAPD officers. Thousands of protestors are moving closer to police line.



Mass arrest and deport these assholes already.



Excellent work @MayorOfLA & @CAgovernor 🤡 pic.twitter.com/59snlj06Gy — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 3, 2025

But just when a swarm of officers came as a show of force to the protesters, they disappeared like vapor.

UPDATE 🚨: It appears all protestors have dispersed, police are leaving the area. What a wild night. pic.twitter.com/LpJQIKf3Dh — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) February 3, 2025

It appears that someone issued a stand-down order.

Donald Trump has promised to kick out and deport criminal illegal aliens. Border crossings have fallen by 93% according to Border Czar Tom Holman. To the extent that other non-criminal aliens are kicked out, Holman says it's the fault of the "sanctuary" cities and states, ironically. He says if these illegal alien, cartel sanctuaries would let his people arrest criminals at the jails it would prevent them from going to their homes where others live. If they're not legally in the U.S. they may be deported as well.

These planned protests were also seen in Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, and North Carolina on Sunday.

Karen Bass and her fans should know that even Portland, Ore., police don't allow Antifa, BLM, and anarchists, who, it must be said, are all the same people, to shut down roads, highways, and freeways anymore. Portland Police even declare that they'll arrest these domestic terrorists for stopping any cars.

When you're worse than Portland, L.A., re-think your voting patterns.