OMG! AOC Has EDS!

Obviously, the “AOC” in the title refers to Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the pintsized, quasi-socialist bomb-thrower from the Bronx. And just as obviously, the “EDS” refers to her ongoing struggle with Elon Derangement Syndrome. (It’s a very frustrating syndrome. Leaves sufferers feeling awfully deflated.)

Anyway, it seems that AOC’s version of EDS has a few unique symptoms. First, it atrophies the victim’s brain, twisting her mind like a freak-show contortionist, leading to the Tourette-like explosion of nonsensical ramblings. AOC’s latest tweet revealed her latest flare-up:

This is a five alarm fire.



The people elected Donald Trump to be President - not Elon Musk.



Having an unelected billionaire, with his own foreign debts and motives, raiding US classified information is a grave threat to national security.



This should not be a partisan issue. https://t.co/OkEfM1n1Ga — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 2, 2025

Before we can move forward with a clinical dissection of AOC’s EDS outbreak, we must carefully profile the victim: She’s a leftwing activist who usually supports tearing down all symbols, signs, and holdovers from America’s racist, shameful past. She even sought to scrap Columbus Day, preferring “Indigenous People’s Day,” and demanded that the former Washington Redskins change their name:

Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name. https://t.co/XTlIJrfNx4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020

Yet she still keeps the name Cortez!

I’ve always thought that was an interesting oversight. Obviously, the name “Cortez” is mostly synonymous in the Americas with the Spanish conquistadors, namely Hernán Cortéz, who violently overthrew the native population, forced them at gunpoint to convert to Christianity, enslaved their women and children, and (unknowingly) released a smallpox epidemic that slaughtered millions. In liberal circles, he’s mostly considered a bad guy. (Subjugating an entire continent is almost as bad as, say, an awkward hand motion on Inauguration Day.)

If the name “Columbus” is taboo, then shouldn’t “Cortez” also be on the Naughty List? (I mean, if my birthname was Scott Pinsker-Hitler, I’m pretty sure I’d drop the Hitler part. It would look pretty bad on my LinkedIn profile.)

But back to AOC’s latest EDS outbreak: She probably shouldn’t have used the “five alarm fire” analogy, given the still-raging Los Angeles wildfires. If a conservative did this, we’d be accused of insensitivity. (Pre-Trump, most conservatives would’ve also given a groveling apology whence called onto the carpet.)

And the core of her argument — “The people elected Donald Trump to be President, not Elon Musk.” — is a strange one, too. First, it forced her to acknowledge that President Trump is the rightfully, duly elected leader of the United States. There was a time when that alone would be taboo. Second, she seems utterly oblivious that most of the executive branch is comprised of unelected men and women who work at the behest of the president.

Nobody voted for any of AOC’s aids, volunteers, or staff, but they’re still allowed to work in D.C.

AOC concluded her tweet with the line, “This should not be a partisan issue” — and she’s absolutely right. It shouldn’t be any kind of issue whatsoever, because President Trump is within his legal, constitutional authority to appoint men like Elon Musk to committees.

As with most things AOC, her mind is muddled (EDS is a doozy), but her instincts are razor-sharp. Politically, she knows the Democrats desperately need a villain. The Democrats cannot rebuild without a foil. And for the party of class envy, virtue-signaling, and personal identification, who’s a better political foil than the rich, white, South African billionaire?

Elon Musk is an attractive target to be “othered.”

Alas, if this were still the Republican Party of George W. Bush, John McCain, or Mitt Romney, her tactics might’ve actually worked. Back then, the GOP always looked for a soft spot on the mat to collapse, whenever pressured by the left. The GOP was the party that refused to hit back.

Not anymore. Not since the MAGA revolution: Trump is swinging haymakers. He’s all offense; the tsk-tsks of AOC mean nothing. She’s simply tweeting into the void.

That’s because Democrats like AOC might be suffering from EDS, but in 2025, Donald Trump and the Republicans have the guts to spare.

And we’re up for the fight.