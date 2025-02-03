Scandal: Nearly $100 Billion in Ukraine Aid Is Missing

Foreign aid to Ukraine has become a heated debate with Democrats — and a surprising number of Republicans — insisting that it’s essential for bolstering Ukraine’s defenses against Russia. Joe Biden even went so far as to suggest that Republican resistance to additional aid played a role in the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

I could easily rattle off more quotes from Biden and congressional Democrats emphasizing just how critical they claim this aid to be. Biden was quick to make sure that Ukraine got even more aid before Trump took office.

Despite the alleged critical nature of this aid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that Ukraine has only seen about $76 billion in tangible aid even though the Biden administration authorized around $175 billion to support his war-torn nation.

Zelenskyy's recent remarks regarding U.S. aid raise eyebrows and call into question where the massive sums of money supposedly allocated to Ukraine have actually gone. This discrepancy should make anyone sit up and take notice.

“When I hear—both in the past and even now—from the U.S. that America has provided Ukraine with hundreds of billions, as the president of a nation at war, I can tell you – we’ve received more than $75 billion,” Zelenskyy said. “We’re talking about tangible things because this aid didn’t come as cash but rather as weapons, which amounted to about $70 billion.”

It gets worse.

“But when it’s said that Ukraine received $200 billion to support the army during the war – that’s not true. I don’t know where all that money went,” Zelenskyy said. “Perhaps it’s true on paper with hundreds of different programmes – I won’t argue, and we’re immensely grateful for everything. But in reality, we received about $76 billion. It’s significant aid, but it’s not $200 billion.”

Zelenskyy's chilling admission serves as a damning indictment of rampant corruption and egregious mismanagement of the Biden administration. It raises haunting questions about the staggering sum of U.S. taxpayer dollars that were ostensibly earmarked for Ukraine that may have gone elsewhere.

Zelenskyy mused that perhaps some of the missing funds have been funneled into humanitarian programs he barely knows about. “Perhaps the U.S. President’s administration will audit these programmes and find additional billions.”

I’m not particularly confident in this. An analysis from the American Enterprise Institute last year found that nearly 70% of U.S. aid intended for Ukraine actually funneled back into domestic spending, not to the front lines in Ukraine. Ask yourself why this would happen that way. Was it so the Biden administration could redirect money to wherever it wanted without congressional oversight?

It does feel eerily reminiscent of the Obama administration’s slush fund scandal, where his DOJ allowed corporate settlements to direct funds to left-wing non-profits and organizations, effectively sidestepping congressional oversight. The Trump administration put an end to this practice to enhance accountability in the use of taxpayer dollars, only for Biden to reinstate it on his first day in office.

Of course, there's always the possibility that Zelenskyy is lying. Let’s face it, concerns over corruption in Ukraine are hardly new.

One thing I do know is that the discrepancy between the money earmarked and the amount actually delivered should raise serious red flags for American taxpayers.

The potential for corruption and the lack of transparency in how aid is allocated are troubling signs that we cannot ignore. Something tells me we have a huge Biden administration scandal on our hands.