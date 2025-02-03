BREAKING: Canada Caves, and Trump Can't Stop Winning

Well, that didn't take long. After speaking with President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will do more to enforce border security and control the flow of illegal drugs.

"I just had a good call with President Trump," Trudeau wrote in a post on X. "Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology, and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border."

"In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl, and money laundering," Trudeau continued. "I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million. Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together."

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 3, 2025

This has been quite a day for President Trump. Earlier on Monday, Mexico also caved to Trump.

In a post on X, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico had “a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty” and said that they reached several agreements.

According to Sheinbaum, Mexico will deploy troops to its northern border to combat drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, while the U.S. commits to curbing the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico. Both nations will immediately begin working on security and trade issues, and the U.S. has agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico for one month as negotiations continue.

Sostuvimos una buena conversación con el presidente Trump con mucho respeto a nuestra relación y la soberanía; llegamos a una serie de acuerdos:



1.México reforzará la frontera norte con 10 mil elementos de la Guardia Nacional de forma inmediata, para evitar el tráfico de drogas… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 3, 2025

Mexico also agreed to Trump’s decision to reinstate the “Wait in Mexico” program, which requires asylum seekers to remain south of the border while their cases are processed in U.S. courts. This program, initially implemented during Trump’s first term, was suspended under Joe Biden.

It was also reported on Monday that Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed openness to allowing the U.S. to expand its military presence in Greenland.

“Denmark hopes to defuse an escalating crisis triggered by Donald Trump’s desire to buy the Danish-governed landmass on national security grounds,” The Telegraph reported. “The U.S. president has refused to rule out military or economic coercion to seize control of the island.”

“I totally agree with the Americans that the High North, the Arctic region, is becoming more and more important when we are talking about defense and security and deterrence,” Frederiksen said at an EU meeting in Brussels. “And it is possible to find a way to ensure stronger footprints in Greenland.”

So much winning. And Trump has only been in office a couple of weeks.