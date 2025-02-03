He Ain't Done Yet!

I have a few friends who like to paint Jimmy Carter as some kind of superhuman, especially since his death, and I don't quite get it. Or at least I didn't before. But now, maybe I'm beginning to. I mean, he did more from his deathbed in the last few months than most people have done in the last year, apparently.

Back in October, this man who looked as if he had no idea what was even going on, stepped, well, rolled out in front of cameras after he "filled out a ballot" so that he could fulfill his "final wish" of voting for Kamala Harris. (If I get to be 100 and my final wish is to vote for an idiot who can't form a complete sentence and who wasn't even nominated, please put me out of my misery right there.)

And as it turns out, back in August, he even put together an "audiobook": "Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration." Who knew? (I certainly didn't.) According to Fox News, the book featured "recordings from his final Sunday school lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia" and "musicians Darius Rucker, LeAnn Rimes, and Jon Batiste are also featured on the album, made up of 10 tracks of folk songs and Sunday school lessons from Carter."

Okay, let's face it. Carter didn't fill out a ballot — I'll believe that when there is video proof — and I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that he probably didn't even know this "audiobook" existed. I'm assuming this was just another scheme that his grifter grandson Jason Carter came up with to make money off the former president's accomplishments.

Even so, all you have to do is put a Democrat's name on some recordings and call it an "audiobook," and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences will become orgasmic over it. And I guess that's how Carter came to win a Grammy Award for "Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording" on Sunday night.

Find someone who loves you as much as the Grammy committee loves giving an award to a Democrat for simply reading their mediocre book out loud. pic.twitter.com/quC7kA6SBD — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) February 2, 2025

Naturally, Jason was at the awards show to receive the trophy. I didn't watch it, but Fox News says that he said, "Having his words captured in this way for my family and for the world is truly remarkable." Normally, I wouldn't say anything bad about someone who is grieving his grandfather, but come on, Jason. If you wanted to do something just for your family, make copies and hand it out at Christmas or something. Don't pretend to be humble.

Anyway, Carter beat out George Clinton's "...And Your A** Will Follow," Guy Oldfield's "All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words," Dolly Parton's "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," and Barbra Streisand's "My Name Is Barbra."

It's his fourth such award. In 2019, he won for "Faith: A Journey For All," in 2016, he won for "A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety," and in 2007, he won for "Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis."

‘Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration’ by Jimmy Carter wins the #GRAMMYs award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording. pic.twitter.com/JRYDxINFym — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 2, 2025

I also think this underscores my somewhat unpopular opinion that audiobooks do not count as reading, but I digress.

Now, I think I'm going to go enjoy the one thing Jimmy Carter has given me in the last few months: all the amusing, yet awkward, moments from his funeral. I love watching everyone ignore Harris. When I'm feeling down, I use it as a little pick-me-up.