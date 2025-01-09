Yikes: The Tense and Awkward Moments at Jimmy Carter's Funeral

Matt Margolis | 2:12 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

While much of the nation’s attention has been focused on the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral took place on Thursday. What was intended to be a somber occasion, however, quickly became charged with tension so thick attendees could feel it in the air.

Advertisement

Among the ceremonial obligations to honor the former president, the spectacle of political posturing and strained handshakes was enough to quite the sideshow. It began with President Donald Trump walking past Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau’s side-eye was practically a headline in itself. 

The look spoke volumes about the icy relations between the two — especially since Trump’s tariff war sparked Trudeau’s resignation earlier this week. One can only wonder what was running through Trudeau’s mind as Trump passed — no words exchanged, just a cold stare.

Then came the handshakes. Trump shook hands with former Vice Presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence. The moment with Pence, though, was particularly notable. The two men, who have had their differences, looked like they were simply fulfilling the political equivalent of a ceremonial obligation — nothing more, nothing less. 

But the true spectacle was the cold shoulder Trump received from the Bush family and the Clintons. As they walked past him, no one spoke a word, and the ice in the room was palpable. 

Advertisement

At least the Bushes and Clintons managed to look somewhat dignified while ignoring Trump. Barack Obama, however, went a step further, sharing a brief but genuine moment of conversation with Trump. Trump appeared to crack a joke that Obama laughed at — a lighthearted moment between Trump and the man who used the federal government to spy on his 2016 presidential campaign. 

As if the scene wasn’t tense enough, the arrival of Joe and Jill Biden added some drama to the unfolding saga. They had to sit next to Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. The body language of Jill Biden, who sat next to Kamala, was particularly cold. 

Yowza! Look at this screenshot.

The awkwardness was so apparent that CNN’s Jake Tapper made a point of noting the “chilly reception” between Biden and Harris.

And speaking of body language, how would you interpret this:

It sure looks like Biden was taking a little nap.

Advertisement

Another sideshow I enjoyed was watching Hillary Clinton. It wasn’t hard to imagine her internal frustration at the idea of being near President Trump again — especially now that he’s won a second term. 

Related: Never Forget: Jimmy Carter Pardoned a Child Molester

As entertaining as all the drama at the funeral was, the real story might actually be about who didn’t show up. If you didn’t catch it in the clips above, Michelle Obama was notably absent. Her office offered no explanation for her no-show, save that she had a “scheduling conflict,” but CNN reported that she’s currently in Hawaii on what’s described as an “extended vacation.”

Boy does that raise a lot of questions for another post!

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JIMMY CARTER

Recommended

So I Just Discovered Another Way California Sucks Stephen Green
WATCH: This Video Destroys Gavin Newsom’s Presidential Ambitions Matt Margolis
Did the Crusades Spoil 'Five Centuries of Peaceful Coexistence' With Islam? Raymond Ibrahim
As Los Angeles Burns, DeSantis Shows Leadership That Newsom Can’t Match Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: What Will Hamas Do Without Its Friends the Democrats in Power? Stephen Kruiser
CNN: Joe Biden 'Flat-Out Bonkers' for Thinking He Could Have Beaten Trump Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Left Is Already Rewriting the Story of the Wildfire Response
I've Fought a Few Wildfires. I Have Some Thoughts on California.
How Wokeism Created the L.A. Wildfire Crisis
Advertisement