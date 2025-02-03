Letitia James Orders NY Hospitals to Continue Trans Surgeries on Minors

Democrats are sending a message: election or no election, executive orders or no executive orders, reality or fantasy: "This is our world, and you might be welcome to live in it, so long as you toe the line." Make no mistake, they may have lost the White House, House, and Senate and elected David Hogg as the DNC vice chair, but they are digging in and remaining intransigent while they plot their return to power. And they aren't content to merely lose their minds over confirmation hearings or the fact that the party is over at USAID.

The AP reported that on Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a stern warning to the state's hospitals. The warning came in a letter to the hospitals that despite Trump's executive order to halt funding for transitioning treatments for minors, hospitals that did not continue what the Left refers to as "gender-affirming care" would be in violation of New York's anti-discrimination laws. James commented, “Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York State laws.” The outlet noted that hospitals in Colorado, Virginia, and Washington D.C. had hit the pause button on the procedures while they evaluated the order.

In its coverage, Newsweek gave a cursory nod to the contents of Trump's order. But true to form, cited experts who backed up the usual progressive talking points:

Lead author of the study on puberty blocker usage, Landon Hughes, told the Associated Press: "We are not seeing inappropriate use of this sort of care. And it's certainly not happening at the rate at which people often think it is." President Donald Trump, in his executive order: "It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures." Harper Seldin, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBTQ & HIV Project, told the Associated Press: "It's very clear that this order, in combination with the other orders that we've seen over the past week, are meant to not protect anyone in this country, but rather to single-mindedly drive out transgender people of all ages from all walks of civic life." (sic)

That's to be expected. Last week, Newsweek reporter Joshua Rhett Miller wrote a softball piece on the story of Steven Joseph Hayes, a man who contends he is a woman and who regrets the crimes he committed against a Connecticut family almost 18 years ago.

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 18 years after killing Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two young daughters during a home invasion in Connecticut, the murderer formerly known as Steven Joseph Hayes says she's now at peace — though still haunted by the killings she regrets.https://t.co/zj5oTRVMQq — Joshua Rhett Miller (@joshuarhett) January 31, 2025

Miller calls Hayes' crimes "horrific," but Not The Bee offers readers a more detailed description of Hayes' degeneracy:

In July of 2007, Hayes broke into the home of the Petit family in Cheshire, Connecticut. He beat the father, William Petit, with a baseball bat and tied him in the basement. He then raped and strangled Petit's wife, Jennifer. But he wasn't done. He then raped Petit's 11-year-old daughter, Michaela, then tied Michaela and her sister Hayley to their beds and set their rooms on fire. Both daughters died a slow, horrific death from smoke inhalation.

Hayes asserts that his rampage was the result of a lack of gender-affirming care. Now that he calls himself a woman, he's apparently finding some closure. Well, thank God for that. As long as he's happy, right?

Just so we're clear, Hayes has found contentment. A normal person voices the slightest concern over transing the kids and they face death threats and accusations of genocide? Had Hayes gotten the psychiatric care and intervention he needed, this could have been avoided. To trans-wash it is an insult to the Petit family and, frankly, the rest of the world. Even legitimately trans people should be outraged over this.

[Side note: if you click on Miller's X post above, you will see he was ratioed pretty much beyond the Kuiper Belt. Good. Keep pouring it on, people. By all means, feel free to add your voice to the chorus.]

That brings us back to Letitia James. The damage done by having children undergo surgeries, chemical castration, puberty blockers, and hormone and psychiatric therapy in the pursuit of the trans agenda and societal celebrity is documented on these and many other pages. James' decision may have been born out of her pathological hatred for Trump, but it is bolstered by the Left's insatiable desire for power and to remake society in its own twisted image. The fact that James is willing to stand hip-deep in the blood, bodies, and psyches of children to make her point, coupled with the near-canonization of a maniac for the cause of transgenderism, shows you just how far progressives will go.