The Morning Briefing: Good News — Dems Prove They Learned Nothing From 2024 Election

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

I began work on this Briefing in Ann Arbor and am finishing it up in Tucson. Many thanks to my friend and colleague Chris Queen for standing by in case I experienced any travel delays.

Longtime Briefing readers remember that I was riddled with pessimism leading up to the 2024 United States presidential election. Everything about 2020 had thrown a pall over my spirit. Well, here we are in the beginning of the second month of 2025 and if I get any more optimistic my close friends might send the cops to do a wellness check on me.

I'm rather encouraged by the floundering of the once politically effective Democratic Party.

Somewhere around 3 AM Eastern on November 6, 2024, I began paying close attention to how the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media responded to the news of the triumphant return of President Donald J. Trump. Who doesn't love to gloat, after all?

There are a variety of ways that Republicans and Democrats can react after resounding defeats in presidential elections, or even midterms. As I have mentioned on more than one occasion since November 5, an effective response involves some serious introspection. As I have also mentioned several times since then, the Democrats have no talent for self-reflection whatsoever.

For the last couple of months, the Dems have done what they can to prove me right. There wasn't an unequivocal, "Oh yeah, Kruiser's right again," moment until this past weekend, however, when the Democratic National Committee sought new leadership to lead it out of the political desert.

After losing an election because the American electorate thought that the Democratic Party had lost its way on every front — especially when it came to radicalism — the Dems elected Minnesota's Ken Martin to be its new helmsman. Nothing says, "We understand the concerns of regular Americans in flyover country," like choosing a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party from the state that's given us Keith Ellison and Ilhan Omar.

It's true that the Dems are commies now, but most of them like to be coy about it. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is one big communist freak flag-flying festival. Once the word "labor" is added to a political party's name, Karl Marx is allowed a play date in Hell.

For most of my 40-plus years of conservative political activism, the Democratic National Committee was a well-oiled political machine to be feared. The Democrats were brilliant at playing the long game, always being several steps ahead of the Republicans, even when the Republicans were winning.

Count the immediately past and present DNC hierarchy among the many people that Trump has broken.

As Matt wrote in a VIP column, it was the Republican Party that came out on top after this DNC election. Not only did the Dems choose to respond to 2024 by becoming even more commie, they elected Low-T Prince of the Short Bus David Hogg as vice chair of the party. They're doing everything but go door-to-door begging people to not vote for them.

I've said and written this several times in the last month, and I'm not being flippant when I do: I'm not sweating the 2026 midterms right now. The Democrats have been so clueless about why they got their non-binary a***s handed to them last November that I really don't see them changing any hearts and minds. True, midterms historically don't go well for the party in the White House, but we've pretty much been ditching historical political trends and tendencies since 2016.

Have fun wearing your Che shirts to the party meetings, Democrats; the Republicans will be busy cleaning up your seditious messes.

Wow, seems like we've been here before.

Everything Isn't Awful

FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Scott Pinsker - Replay

Around the Interwebz

‘Mission: Impossible’ Co-Star Reveals How Tom Cruise “Got To Fulfil Childhood Dream On Set”

#NewsYouCanUse. “Just give me the f***ing links!”—Cursing disables Google’s AI overviews

26 Things That Are Younger Than You Think

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Comey is beyond ignorant and quite unaware of his irrelevance. Trump broke him eight years ago.

Bee Me

The Kruiser Kabana

