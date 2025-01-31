FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Stephen Green | 6:30 AM on January 31, 2025

We're solidly into Week Two of Trump 47, and I'm still not sick of all the winning.

And there's been a lot of winning, hasn't there?

We'll talk about that and more with special guest Ed Morrissey, fresh off his two-week run as Capt. Spaulding in the off-off-Broadway stage production of the Marx Bros. "Animal Crackers." I'm told audiences jumped to their feet for his rendition of Groucho's "Lydia the Tattooed Lady," which isn't even supposed to be in the show.

Advertisement

Maybe he'll perform it for us today, anyway. 

See you then — can't wait.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Ya Know, Blaming Trump Ain't What It Use to Be Stephen Kruiser
Goodbye Pacific Palisades, Hello Full Communism Stephen Green
BOOM! NTSB Chair Calls Out Media Hypocrisy on Crash Speculation Paula Bolyard
Now Is the Time for Peace Stephen Green
Hegseth Calls This 'One of the Dumbest Phrases in Military History' Matt Margolis
Out of ALL the Kennedys, Caroline Kennedy Says RFK Jr. Is the Predator? Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Demons of Senate Finance
Tragedy Should Unite Us, Not Divide Us Politically
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (Which Rhymes With — You Know) Just Confirmed the Fears of Palisades Fire Victims
Advertisement