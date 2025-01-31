Weekend Parting Shot: Did I Say That Out Loud?

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. Mrs. Brown and I are off to the local revival house this evening to check out a screening of "The Terror," a 1963 offering featuring none other than Boris Karloff and a young Jack Nicholson. I'm a sucker for old movies and prefer the old "horror" movies over the gore fests and vivisection porn of the present day. Actually, the best movie ever made is "Some Like It Hot" with Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe. But that is another column for another time.

The internet is forever, and sometimes, that's a good thing.

I guess it is Oscar season. I would like to say that I stopped caring about that, but the truth is I can't recall ever having cared about it in the first place. Apparently, there is a she who used to be a he by the name of Karla Sofía Gascón. Mr. Gascón is up for an Oscar for his role in some musical that nine people in California watched called “Emilia Pérez.” I have no idea what it is about since I couldn't be bothered to go look it up. At any rate, Gascón had made history for being the first trans Oscar nominee until some expert in journalisming dug up Gascón's old tweets. Here are some highlights:

I truly believe that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict and a hustler, but his death has served to highlight once again that there are those who still consider Black people to be monkeys without rights and those who consider the police to be murderers. All wrong…(it) is no longer a question of racism but social classes that feel threatened by each other. Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school, there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Maybe next year, instead of English, we’ll have to teach Arabic. Islam is becoming a hotbed for infection for humanity that urgently need to be cured. More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala

Most PJ Media readers will say, "Yeah, that sounds about right." That said, most PJ Media readers are not trans Oscar nominees. Gascón immediately began the requisite groveling but is likely headed for Spain's version of QVC or one of those workplace safety videos on how not to kill yourself with a forklift.

Peter B. and the Big Pronoun Day

The internet was abuzz today about former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg dropping his pronouns from his social media bios.

🚨ALERT: Former US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) has quietly removed his gender pronouns (he/him) from his 𝕏 and other social media profiles.



Gender ideology is absolutely toxic. Expect more Dems to start quietly distancing themselves from it. pic.twitter.com/wpFQbQqDYe — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) January 31, 2025

I didn't know he was up for an Oscar.

Some on the right think Pete has seen the light and is abandoning the pronoun fiasco. I happen to agree with the Washington Free Beacon, which is positing that Pete is prepping for a run for elected office, maybe the governor of Michigan. He's probably figured out that normal people do not give a rat's fat fandango if someone's pronouns are he, her, zim, zir, zip, zak, or zork. Of course, in December, Pete was at a union hall in the Wolverine State and was clueless as to who the Lions were playing that weekend. But don't worry, Michigan, Pete loves trains! Except when they crash.

James Carville hates the "idiot left."

To be fair, "idiot left" encompasses a fair amount of political real estate. And while this might not sit well with some, I kind of like James Carville. Don't get me wrong, I loathe him politically, but he seems like the kind of guy you could have chicken wings and a draft beer with while watching the game as long as you only talked about chicken wings, draft beer, and the game.

Carville recently unloaded on his party for botching the last election, although it was a bit of a lost cause for the Dems going in. American Wire notes that Carville was on NewsNation Monday and pointed out:

It was a problem because President Biden listened to the idiot left and didn’t enforce the border. By the time that he left office, it was a manageable situation down there. So there was a lot different … three years ago than what happened when President Trump took office. Criminality of all kind(s) should be dealt with and dealt with harshly. And if there’s anybody in this country illegally that is a criminal, they’ve got to be sent back where it came from pronto. Just like anybody that’s legally in this country is a criminal. And you need to be tried and convicted and sent to jail pronto. So, I’m not going to defend that.

And he's right. It's a good thing he's no longer a hero in the DNC; otherwise, the Dems might have stood a fighting chance. If only he would use his powers for good instead of evil.

I have a troll!

One of the problems in this line of work is that once a news story breaks, every columnist between New York and L.A. feels the compulsion to weigh in. Not only does that water down the story, but it gets tedious with all of us saying, "Sure, you heard THAT person's opinion on a story, but you haven't heard MY extremely similar take." As much as I hate going back to my old stuff, earlier in the week, I posted a piece about Selena Gomez's crying jag over illegals. A friend of mine who follows PJ Media on Facebook sent me the screenshot below:



I don't know who Ms. MaryEllen Smith is, but Mrs. Brown and I are both very excited. To our knowledge, this is my first official troll.

It appears that Ms. Smith did not read the entire piece. Or maybe she did, and she is comfortable with fentanyl killing people on the streets of America and illegals murdering, raping, and setting innocent people on fire. Maybe she does not have an issue with 300,000-plus kids disappearing into the sex and slave labor trade. Perhaps she is okay with black Americans in Chicago losing out on money and housing. Maybe she sees no problem with cartels evicting people from their apartments in Aurora, Colo. And perhaps she is unbothered by the women's underwear hanging from the rape trees at the border.

Or maybe, like most Leftists, she is just obtuse and self-centered. Whatever her problem is, she needs to learn how to spell. I am not sure if "rightes" is a reference to whites or right-wingers or some combination of both. Hell, these people make up their own genders; they might as well take a swipe at the English language.

In any event, this is quite a milestone. We were going to send her a magnum of Prosecco, but upon further review, we opted to send her a bottle of Boone's Farm and a can of Hawaiian Punch.

Wine recommendation

Because I have a book review due next week, and it will take some work to convince Mrs. Brown that even though I am sitting in a recliner reading, I am really working. Fortunately, I had this 2022 Waterbrook Columbia Valley Syrah to help me smooth things over.

Waterbrook offers a nice line of reds and whites, and this Syrah did not disappoint. You can drive one off the lot for anywhere from $13 to $15 per bottle. Most reviewers rate it relatively high though not outstanding, but a very nice, drinkable red. One site gave it an 88/100, and most others rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. You won't be leaping out of your chair with excitement, but you will enjoy your glass.

It has a spicy flavor with a bit of cocoa, some pepper, and an oak presence. Expect a bit of vanilla with a little smoke and a surprise dash of blueberry. It leans toward the bold side and is somewhat heavy on the tannins. If you are a hunter or know a hunter with a little venison or elk to spare, this would be the perfect fit for the table.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.