Preferred Pronouns are Going/Gone From Federal Websites

Matt Margolis | 9:20 AM on February 01, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

In a huge victory for sanity, references to “gender identity” have been scrubbed from federal websites in response to a Trump administration order directing federal agencies to eliminate any references to gender identity from government communications and programs. 

This directive, outlined in a Jan. 29 memo, mandates the termination of taxpayer-funded initiatives that “promote or reflect gender ideology” by the set deadline of 5 p.m. Friday. 

As a result, federal officials scrambled to comply, scrubbing their websites of language that has become increasingly politicized, the Wall Street Journal reports.

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teams scoured webpages for words the agency had been instructed to remove including “transgender,” “nonbinary,” “inclusivity” and “gender,” according to people familiar with the matter. The CDC’s policy office told staff that “he,” “she” and “sex” were acceptable words.

More than 1,000 pages that had been visible Friday were missing from websites for the CDC, National Institutes of Health and Department of Health and Human Services, a Wall Street Journal analysis showed.

Additionally, webpages that featured the acronym LGBTQI+—specifically referring to the transgender community—swiftly dropped some letters.

Agencies took down webpages that contained the acronym LGBTQ, the “T” in which stands for transgender. A page on the Bureau of Consular Affairs’ website that had offered travel guidance to “LGBTQI+” travelers was updated to refer to “LGB” travelers.

The National Archives said it was removing gender references from internal tools including its internship application and training platform. The State Department is “reviewing all agency programs, contracts, and grants that promote or inculcate gender ideology, and we are removing outward facing media that does the same,” wrote Tibor Nagy, who is acting as the department’s management chief. “Your compliance is essential as we navigate these changes together.”

Federal employees, including at the CDC, National Archives and State Department, received emails instructing them to remove signature lines that included their pronouns. The main Census Bureau website, which earlier in January had featured press releases about diversity in census data, showed an error message.

President Trump himself voiced approval for these changes: “If they want to scrub the websites, that’s good with me.” 

Us, too, Mr. President.

RelatedThat Thing the Left Says Never Happens Has Happened Again

As federal agencies implement these sweeping changes, they are sending a clear message: the Trump administration is reaffirming the biological reality of sex, and radical gender ideology is being tossed out into the garbage. This shift is part of a fundamental course correction after wokeness infected the federal government for years. 

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order reaffirming the reality of biological sex and establishing that it is the policy of the United States that there are only two sexes, male and female, which are not interchangeable. Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order ending taxpayer-funded child mutilations. The order stated, “it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.” 

America is becoming sane again.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

