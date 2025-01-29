The Morning Briefing: I'll Take My New Immigration Policy on ICE, Please

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Pay no attention to the constable's ravings about a "delicately tattooed albino ostrich" that's been milling about.

Advertisement

When private citizen Donald Trump kicked off his first campaign for the presidency back in 2015, it was his tough talk regarding illegal immigrants that appealed most voters. For far too long, American politicians had been clinging to and pimping a narrative about all illegal aliens being sweet people who merely wanted to work hard and send money back home.

If one pointed out that a lot of bad people flow across that open border, one would have been called a "racist." As the Democrats learned years ago, that's usually enough to send Republican legislators in Washington rushing for their emotional support blankies. When Trump came down that golden escalator and told the truth about what Mexico is really exporting to the United States, his message resonated with a lot of Americans.

As part of the Trump transformation of the party, Republican politicians no longer pussyfoot around the real problems with open borders. It's OK to call the people who traffic drugs and humans and kill people the bad guys. Yes, it's a departure from the Mitt "The Squish" Romney days, but most of the Beltway Republicans seem to be adjusting well.

The invasion of our southern border was, as most here know, my most important issue in the last election. Since I've only lived in border states, it's usually at the top of my list. The hellish mess that the Biden administration created made it an even bigger priority. Everything that Trump says about illegal aliens that makes the Left recoil in horror is greeted by me with audible cheers.

Advertisement

I wrote during the transition period that I was eager for Tom Homan to get to work as Trump's border czar. While making the media rounds in November and December, Homan wasn't the slightest bit apologetic to hostile "reporters" who tried to portray him as one of history's greatest monsters. It was immediately obvious that Homan was the perfect point man to carry out President Trump's ambitious clean-up project.

As with everything that's happened since Trump was sworn in last week, his working partnership with Homan is proceeding just splendidly. Matt wrote yesterday about the numbers after one week of grown-up border policy:

In just his first week back in office, President Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn't wasting any time getting to work, and ICE is crazy transparent about its success. Since Trump’s third day in office, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have been posting daily updates on immigration enforcement, like these:

Here's the most recent update from the ICE X account that Matt covers in his post:

That's a pretty busy Tuesday. These updates that ICE posts every day have some staggering numbers. It's distressing to think that, despite the successful first week, ICE hasn't yet begun to even scratch the surface of the nightmare bequeathed to it by Joe Biden. It's a daunting task, to be sure, but Trump and Homan certainly seem up to the task.

Advertisement

It's so refreshing to see the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents being allowed to do their real jobs again. The fact that the Biden administration hamstrung them so severely while taunting them with open borders is yet another example of the Democrats' hatred for all law enforcement.

Freshly minted Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem hit the ground running with her new job and joined some ICE raids, which my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold wrote about here. It's pretty safe to say that the administration's enthusiasm for helping Trump implement his agenda is strong.

Some very dangerous people have been taken off of the streets That's worth all of the names they want to call us for supporting the introduction of sanity to American border policy.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Woke Captain America Says Captain America Doesn't Represent America

Did Transgender Terrorists Kill a Border Patrol Vet?

Trump's Latest Executive Orders Prove That He's 100% Behind Our Military

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Trump Turns the Water Back on in California

MAGA Goes FAFO: Trump Purges USAID Leadership for Defying Executive Orders

Advertisement

This Steams My Clams! All the News That's Fit to Ignore but Still Makes Me Cranky

Trump's Massive Week One Illegal Immigration Crackdown: The Numbers Are In

China's 'DeepSeek' AI Model Leaves American Tech Companies in the Dust

Former CNN ‘Journalist’ Makes a Stunning Admission About Fauci

Reason #3,847 No One Watches MSNBC: Holocaust Edition

We Finally Get Some Answers About the Wild New Jersey Drones Thanks to Trump

Holocaust Remembrance, the New Nazism, and ‘Never Again’

The Pro-Life Federalism of Trump and Vance

"Grab another diaper..." The Left Never Runs Out of Reasons to Complain

Margaret Brennan Echoes the Elites' Enduring Prejudice Against the South

Mike Lee Proposes Issuing Letters of Marque

The Left's Worst Nightmare: Second Acts, Donald Trump, and ‘Chimps with Machine Guns’

Leftists Are so Upset About Trump That Even the Shrinks Need Shrinks

Townhall Mothership

Homan Demands Apology From Illinois Governor For Spreading 'Lie' About ICE Agents

Watch Karoline Leavitt Shut Down NBC News Over Mass Deportations

Kristi Noem Joins ICE Raids to Tackle Illegal Immigration

You Won't Believe What NYMag Was Just Caught Doing

California Called Out for Siding with Mexico Against Gunmakers

Cam&Co. AAR's Walters Warns of Complacency

No. NJ Lawmaker Demands Background Checks for Family Members Before Gun Purchases

New Evidence on the Cause of the Eaton Fire

Advertisement

Cooking With Gas and Whatever Else We Need it For

Racism, or something. The CIA Embraces the Lab Leak Theory

Art of the Deal: Trump Admin. Offers Buyouts to 2 Million Federal Employees

MAGA Alert. Ratcliffe Memo Promises Huge Changes at the CIA—It Will Be the 'Ultimate Meritocracy'

Who Was Responsible for Using an Inapplicable Felony Charge Against J6 Defendants?

The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections ANYWHERE

What time zone? TICK TOCK! Doomsday Clock Set to 89 Seconds to Midnight

New Yorker Gets DRAGGED for Idiotic Attack on Defenders of Women's Sports

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Media Haven't Caught on to What Trump's Really Doing at the Border

On the Way Out the Door, Biden Regime Authorized $50 Million for Condoms for Gaza

Karoline Leavitt Makes Press Briefings Great (And Honest) Again!

We Already Knew the Secret Service Was in Trouble. We Didn't Know How Bad It Had Gotten.

Saber-Rattling Following CIA COVID Report

CCP Brags as Musk’s Tesla Fights Tariffs on Chinese-Made Cars

Around the Interwebz

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Voice Actor Says “Biggest Fear” Was Disney+ Series “Was Gonna Be Annoying & Woke”

For the first time, a privately developed aircraft has flown faster than sound

Advertisement

How Danish Cookies Became Hong Kong’s Favorite Lunar New Year Snack

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Tapper is living his worst life now that Trump is back. It's awesome.

Wow. Stephen Miller absolutely destroys @jaketapper on the subject on immigration. pic.twitter.com/HnbXqAmR7n — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 28, 2025

Bee Me

'I Don't Really Care, Margaret' Merchandise Sales Expected To Exceed $1 Billion Annually https://t.co/F1k4XcupFD pic.twitter.com/ynVQxmDAsK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 28, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes