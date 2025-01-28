Reason #3,847 No One Watches MSNBC: Holocaust Edition

Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. As our own Catherine Salgado wrote, the date marks 80 years since "Adolf Hitler and his Nazis massacred an estimated 17 million-plus people during their relatively brief but extremely deadly reign of terror."

And if you watched MSNBC yesterday, you'd think it was happening all over again. (I truly hope the network's six viewers are smarter than to fall for this garbage.)

Everyone's favorite racist host, Joy Reid, did what started out like a regular, normal-person segment to commemorate the day and remind us of the horrors people faced under Hitler and the Nazi regime. But Joy Reid is no normal person.

"But how did Hitler do it?" she asks the television camera after declaring that it all happened in "broad daylight." "Well, with the support of ordinary Germans who just wanted Germany to be great again. And business leaders who initially thought they could control him. Plus a cadre of devout political allies willing to do whatever he said for the sake of power."

Oh, come on, Joy. Seriously? We're going there? You didn't learn your lesson in November?

But she didn't stop there. Reid went on to explain how a piece in The Atlantic "lays out how Hitler ended a German democracy and installed a dictatorship with blinding speed and entirely constitutional measures... His rage and xenophobia gained followers after the financial ruin of World War I and the Great Depression and helped get him selected as chancellor. Once empowered, he moved with shock and awe, imprisoning his liberal opposition, abolishing states' rights, and imposing bans on left-wing newspapers. He fueled German public outrage by blaming European Jews for Germany's problems."

She goes on for a bit, but in case you were dumb enough to not quite get the hint, Reid finally lays it all out:

If that sounds vaguely familiar, that's because it is. Similarities to what happened in Germany and what's happening now in America are just undeniable. History may not repeat verbatim, but it certainly rhymes.

She goes on to explain other similarities between Hitler and Donald Trump and ends it all by doubling down on the false story that Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute on Inauguration Day. I'll let you watch the rest of it for yourself:

MSNBC host Joy Reid used Holocaust Remembrance Day to argue Trump is just like the Nazis in America today. If you wonder why MSNBC has lost 80% of its audience, 80%!, here’s why: pic.twitter.com/5eQBFH3EkF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 28, 2025

I don't even know what else to say about this. There's a reason why MSNBC has lost over half of its audience over the last few months. But it appears they've learned nothing.

In December, Megyn Kelly called on the network to fire Reid for lying about how Trump would deport American citizens who have "brown" skin. She wants a race riot. That’s really what you take away listening to Joy Reid," she said during an episode of her podcast, adding, "She actually does want some sort of rioting in the streets, some sort of race revolt."

Then again, maybe Reid is onto something. (You can't see me, but I assure you I'm rolling my eyes.)