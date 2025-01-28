We Finally Get Some Answers About the Wild New Jersey Drones Thanks to Trump

Dozens, then hundreds, then thousands of mysterious drones—some the size of refrigerators and compact cars—filled the skies over New Jersey and then they were everywhere. They hovered over homes, freaked out local elected officials, and caused mass panic. The Biden Administration offered no answers.

Advertisement

We heard they were prompted by Iran from a "mothership" off the coast. We were told they were Chinese spy drones. Were they hobbyists or malefactors, friend or foe? Nobody knew.

And then, suddenly, the drones stopped, Christmas came and went, and America turned the page.

But when he was running for president, Donald Trump promised to find out what the hell was going on and report back.

He reiterated the promise last week while signing executive orders when a reporter brought it up.

Trump on inauguration day: Let's find out what was happening with the New Jersey drones and tell the public immediately.



Today: "The drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons."



It's… pic.twitter.com/fTBtVHNeXJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2025

On Tuesday, during the first White House press briefing, we got some answers. But the answers prompt even more questions.

Related: Why Aren't We Intercepting the Drones Hovering Over New Jersey?

Trump spokesman Karoline Leavitt opened the first White House press briefing with the update on the drones.

This is incredible. The Biden administration let the whole country freak out for weeks about drones and a possible drone threat when they approved the damn drones. Why did they help create panic instead of telling the truth and calming people down? Lunacy. pic.twitter.com/A48UraHzQe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 28, 2025

Advertisement

Here's what Leavitt said Trump dictated to her from the Oval Office mere minutes before the briefing:

After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.

In other words, if they were nothing and "not the enemy," why couldn't the Biden Administration have told Americans this information at the height of the frenzy? Instead, the Biden Administration chose to lie to the American people about the drones—failing to allay fears that some malevolent force was filling the skies with drones to provoke and frighten the American people.

Who was the target of the research, exactly? It appears that the American people were the focus of the Biden Administration's research project.

Related: Trump Finally Comments on Drones

Once again, the guy who promised to lead the "most transparent presidency" of all time, Joe Biden, lied when he could have been honest. Big surprise.

If you did not hear already, the Trump admin informed us that the drones over New Jersey were authorized by Biden’s administration, and were “not the enemy”.



So all the talk about China, Iran, Russia, aliens, etc., was all noise.



It was the Biden regime. They were lying.



As… pic.twitter.com/WYXrXYLCPV — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 28, 2025

Advertisement

Drone experts told me that these drones would have had to have been FAA approved because they had running lights so they were following the rules of the skies.

But on December 14, the FAA issued a statement that it had no idea who was flying the drones.

How can the drone flights in December have been authorized by the FAA if the FAA didn't know what the drones flying over New Jersey were in December?

Link to full Joint Staff announcement below. pic.twitter.com/cwU2cRMBjF — Dan Warren (@HeyLukOverThere) January 28, 2025





Three days later, however, on December 17, the FAA, FBI, and DHS provided a statement that attempted to allay the fears of Americans, but the fact of the matter is that their reputations were so tainted that few people believed their assurances.

The feds said, "Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones."

The statement continued, "We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast."

Advertisement

Now at least with President Trump's statement today, Americans may have a few more answers—namely, that it was approved by the feds—but why did we have to wait so long?