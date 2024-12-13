Why Hasn't Trump Said Anything About All the Drones? Weird, No?

I'm sorry, but this whole drone thing is getting weird. Victoria Taft and Rick Moran have been documenting the drone sightings that apparently began sometime around the end of November.

Today, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he saw and filmed "dozens of large drones" above his home in Davidsonville, Maryland.

Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes.



Like… pic.twitter.com/Ipx8ctLmhs — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 13, 2024

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby took to the White House mic on Thursday to assure Americans there's nothing to fear from the swarms of UFOs.

"We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus," Kirby told reporters. "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI are investigating these sightings, and they're working closely with state and local law enforcement to provide resources using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin."

"Using very sophisticated electronic detection technologies provided by federal authorities, we have not been able to, and neither have state or local law enforcement authorities, corroborate any of the reported visual sightings," he said. "To the contrary, upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully. The United States Coast Guard is providing support to the state of New Jersey, and has confirmed that there is no evidence of any foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels. And importantly, there are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace."

In a joint statement, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI repeated the "manned aircraft" theory and claimed the sightings may just be "cases of mistaken identity."

"We are supporting local law enforcement in New Jersey with numerous detection methods but have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection," the statement said. "To the contrary, upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully. There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space."

"To be clear, they have uncovered no such malicious activity or intent at this stage," the statement continued. "While there is no known malicious activity occurring in New Jersey, the reported sightings there do, however, highlight the insufficiency of current authorities."

Almost no one believes what federal officials are telling us (it's not like they have a history of being truthful with the American people). I don't know what's worse: our government not knowing what's happening or them not telling us what's happening.

So here's what I want to know: Why hasn't President-elect Donald Trump said anything about the drones? This topic is right in his wheelhouse. When he learned that a Chinese spy balloon was floating over the U.S., he was livid and demanded, "SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!!" In a follow-up post on Truth Social, he wrote, "The Chinese would never have floated the Blimp ('Balloon') over the United States if I were President!!!"

In a Feb. 5 post, he wrote: "The Chinese Balloon situation is a disgrace, just like the Afghanistan horror show, and everything else surrounding the grossly incompetent Biden Administration. They are only good at cheating in elections, and disinformation — and now they are putting out that a Balloon was put up by China during the Trump Administration, in order to take the “heat” off the slow moving Biden fools. China had too much respect for “TRUMP” for this to have happened, and it NEVER did. JUST FAKE DISINFORMATION."

Yet now, with dozens (maybe even hundreds) of drones hanging out over U.S. cities and even near his Bedminster Golf Course, Trump decided that now was the time to go dark on what could be a major threat to the United States? What gives?

Here's my best guess: Trump has been read in on whatever is going on and is not at liberty to comment on it due to national security concerns.

The Washington Post reported on Nov. 19, around the time the drones appeared, that Trump has begun receiving intelligence briefings, so he may know more than the rest of us do about the unprecedented drone sightings.

What other explanation could there be for Trump's silence on something the whole world is talking about?

But don't worry. John Kirby assures us that EVERYTHING IS FINE!

Let me know in the comments what you think is going on.