What's Really Going on With All the Drones Buzzing New Jersey?

Did John Kirby nearly burst a blood vessel at a White House briefing Thursday because a senator called for shooting down one of those mysterious drones buzzing New Jersey to find out whose they are?

After Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called for shooting down at least one of the drones that have been buzzing over New Jersey for hours each night for weeks, Kirby held a presser and assured the country that there is still nothing to worry about. Really, they're nothing, Kirby assured us, there was nothing illegal going on whatsoever. There's absolutely no danger, and no bad actors are flying the drones. And there are actually people in some of them, so please don't shoot them down, thankyewverymuch.

Right now over Harding Township New Jersey #drones pic.twitter.com/3dGVv7MA0d — Bryan Quick (@bryanquick) December 12, 2024

What he actually said was that there was "no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus."

He further explained that "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI are investigating these sightings, and they're working closely with state and local law enforcement to provide resources using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin."

Kirby talked about some of the ways they've been trying to assess the drones saying they've been using "very sophisticated electronic detection technologies provided by federal authorities" but that they haven't even been able to "corroborate any of the reported visual sightings."

My semi-educated guess:



Each time I see footage of these drones over New Jersey, they seem to have FAA lights on. Blacking out those lights would be trivial, but it would also make it a lot easier for the government to come down hard on them.



It's not nothing. There are… https://t.co/wznoflixrp — BowTiedVernacular (@BtVernacular) December 12, 2024

They looked at "available imagery [and] it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully."

He said the Coast Guard confirms there are no "motherships" from Iran off our coastline and there is no other "foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels. And importantly, there are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace."

Then he made the pitch for more laws to stop malefactors in the future.

We don't even know who these drone operators are, and already they can tell that they come in peace and, oh, by the way, we need more laws against these operators?

Honestly, these drone operators are being given the benefit of the doubt unlike any other person who has offended the federal government or as I put it in a reply:

Those drone operators are sure getting a lot more grace from the feds than any praying grandmas get in front of abortion clinics, Catholics got from the FBI, or J6 attenders who were invited into the Capitol ever got from the DOJ. That must mean the feds are doing this.

It kind of makes you wonder, no?

The drones have been flying over New Jersey for weeks now, prompting speculation and fear.https://t.co/9o0uTY0BIM — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 12, 2024

Earlier, I wrote about how we have the technology to assess, redirect, catch, and kill drones right now. We have everything at our disposal to check these out. Why are they massing over New Jersey?

Following the White House briefing, the FBI and DHS issued a rare joint statement saying that everything is fine.

WHITE HOUSE UPDATE ON DRONE SIGHTINGS: "We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus... We have not been able to...corroborate any of the reported visual sightings." pic.twitter.com/tSUnaAKoS0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 12, 2024

Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) called for more transparency, saying, "We should know what’s going on over our skies."