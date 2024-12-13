West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oh, Geez, Now It's Happening in Oregon

Welcome to another pre-Christmas West Coast, Messed Coast™ weekly update where San Diego chooses criminals over citizenship, a Seattle construction sign points to Nihilism Ahead, and in Oregon we can say conclusively that this time it's not the edibles. Let's get started!

We've been wondering about those drones in New Jersey, but now Oregon has just said: Hold my IPA.

No, it's not the edibles; it's really UFOs.

Two medevac pilots in a fixed-wing plane were confronted with a bevy of three or four unidentified flying objects "moving at hypersonic speeds" over the night skies along the Oregon Coast on Saturday night.

Listen to the pilots ask air traffic control how to proceed around the aircraft, which were red circular craft that could zip up to 50,000 feet at "extreme speeds." At one point, a Horizon pilot came on comms to inquire about the UFO chatter and asked the air traffic controllers to share any video they got of the bizarre activity.

At least two sets of pilots, one a Horizon Air (United affiliated) flight and an emergency medevac fixed-wing aircraft, saw the objects.

The full 13-minute exchange is below, but here's a key part of it:

Pilot 1: We're seeing three or four targets, they're all altitudes. It's pretty crazy. There was [sic] at 30 probably [thousand feet]; they're shootin' up to the 50s [thousand feet] it looks like. Pilot 2: Is air traffic actually out about at our 2 to 3 o'clock, I don't know, 20-30 miles? Air Traffic Control: No. Is that the uh, four different lights going up and down? I'm getting a few reports, but. you're seeing it right in front of you now? Pilot 2: Uh, it's 2-3 o'clock off of, from our position. It's about 20 miles. Going in circles. Air Traffic Control: Yeah, we're not seeing anything. Gettin' lots of different reports out there. Some at 30. Some up to 50,000 [feet]...about 3 or 4 different lights. Does it look like they're around your altitude now? Pilot 2: Uh, no, there's one waay up high and one about my altitude. Uh, moving, like a circle, like a corkscrew pattern. Alright I'm, I visually have eyes on what looks like an aircraft strobe at my 2 o'clock and 22 miles at my altitude and I'm actually showing them on TCS. Do you see them? Air Traffic Control: I do not — Pilot 2: He, uh, it looks like it's moving toward the north. Like I said 22 and a half miles off my right wing. Just had another one show up about my 1 o'clock at about 1,000 feet high zipping towards us and then back out towards the ocean. And red, red in color...moving at extreme speeds, uh, I don't know even know how to describe how fast it's moving, 661 Lima Foxtrot. Air Traffic Controller 2: 661 Lima Foxtrot, Roger. You are cleared to maneuver as necessary left and right to avoid the UFO out there. Pilot 2: It's weird, it's a red circular shape and it keeps zipping out towards the ocean and then coming back in about 20 miles or closer to us and then zips back out over the ocean and we can't see it.

At one point Air Traffic Controller 2 asked if the pilots could film any of the craziness. "We're trying right now," Pilot 2 says to the tower. He adds that his "med crew in the back" is trying to film the UFOs too. The air traffic controller said he was trying to get the Coast Guard to go out and take a look.

Here's the best and most complete recording I found of the exchanges.

An alert PJ Media reader DM'd me on our super-special Platinum Level membership messaging service to give me some insight on the New Jersey drone activity. I've been writing about the drones here and here. His observations got me thinking.

The reader, who wants to remain anonymous, is a drone hobbyist and knows that the New Jersey area has a drone proving ground nearby. He believes all of the drone activity is part of some secret squirrel operation and I tend to agree, having been in Southern California when all the stealth bombers and fighter "UFOs" were being tested and spotted (some in the daytime).

I also know that Pendleton, Ore., has a drone proving ground.

We may finally be getting somewhere with this.

Or not.

San Diego's choice

San Diego County Supervisors just made the choice that they prefer criminal illegal aliens over their citizens' safety. That is not an overstatement or hyperbole. It's time for San Diego County citizens who vote to deport these goons from office.

On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors in what used to be "America's Finest City" passed a measure to remodel the county sitting on the U.S. Southern Border, as a "super sanctuary" area. This is a "genius" move, considering that San Diego County is the place that is being overwhelmed with illegal aliens.

This is Jacumba, where last summer Chinese nationals were coming over in droves.

NEW: More Chinese nationals just crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA and are now wandering aimlessly down a local highway. No Border Patrol on scene yet. pic.twitter.com/lZPGgrAxkE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 18, 2024

And this is San Diego County's Carlsbad, where jetskis and panga boats drop off illegal aliens on a routine basis.

NEW: Illegal immigrants storm South Ponto beach in Carlsbad, California.



About 15 illegals were spotted storming the beach after being dropped off. This drop off location is about 35 miles from the border.



Illegals storming the beach by boat is a common occurrence in the… pic.twitter.com/13jUj1kRht — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 22, 2024

And just south of the border? San Diego County saw its largest swath of illegal entries in its history over the past year.

Aliens seeking asylum at the California US - Mexico border just south of San Ysidro port of entry.



Homeland Security expects up to 13,000 crossings per day once Title 42 expires.



- PoliceFrequency pic.twitter.com/ZuXXPacdi1 — suzy (@Suzy_1776) May 2, 2023

The County Supervisors voted to refuse to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport criminals who have committed "rape and stalking, assault and battery, burglary, child abuse and more," as Supervisor Jim Desmond laid bare in front of his clueless colleagues.

San Diego County now calls itself a "super sanctuary" because it cares more about illegal alien rapists and child abusers than even Gavin Newsom.

You voted for this, San Diego. For those who care, it's time to start your preparations for the recalls necessary to take out these people who don't work for you. Fundraising is going to be key. You'll probably need more than $3 million to start to get it done.

Radio icon name drop #1

I worked with the hilariously conservative KFMB (and KFWB) radio icon Bill Ballance when I was a cub reporter in San Diego. He said Mexico's biggest exports were "nutty chuck raw sewage" and illegal aliens. Bill was right. South Bay surfers know that after a heavy rain, nobody's riding the waves at IB.

Radio icon name drop #2

Dave Ross, a 47-year veteran of Seattle's KIRO Newsradio, will be doing the last morning show of his career on December 19.

Bonneville, the company for which I work when I fill in on sister station KTTH, announced the news: “Dave has not only been a trusted voice in Seattle but a powerful example of journalistic excellence,” said Tanya Vea, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bonneville International. “For nearly five decades, his dedication to truth and commitment to the Seattle community have left a lasting impact on KIRO Newsradio and beyond. We are deeply grateful for his service and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Dave's deep and friendly baritone was also the voice of the feature "Chip Talk," which parlayed his insatiable curiosity with proximity to Seattle's tech community.

His expertise will be missed in all of radio.

Money hungry

Washington State Democrats plan to try to take more taxpayers' money because they can. This time they're going for the left's flavor-of-the-week check jack: taxing "unrealized capital gains." That means they want to tax you on investments that you haven't cashed in nor from which you've made any money.

"Unrealized capital gains" is an Orwellian term.

An "unrealized" "gain" is not a gain.

No to all this nonsense. https://t.co/W947Gfn9Pi — Jim Walsh (@JimWalshLD19) December 9, 2024

Directionless

The immoral people who run Seattle's street construction signs weighed in on the assassination of the UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York City.

"One less CEO, Many more to go" the sign flashed to drivers on Queen Anne Hill.

🚧✨ A striking construction sign in East Queen Anne, Seattle, reads: “One less CEO, Many more to go.” We’re asking local authorities how this could happen. What are your thoughts? @komonews pic.twitter.com/M5fZC24djs — KOMO PHOTOG OLEN (@olenhogenson) December 12, 2024

Doom loop city

San Francisco will lose another store due to "safety concerns" of its customers. That's fancy talk for we're sick and tired of being ripped off and our employees fearing for their lives. This new mayor has his work cut out for him.

Elon Musk noted, "turns out you do actually need to prosecute crime who knew [sic]"

Turns out you do actually need to prosecute crime who knew 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/NWhgpOP0EN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

They haven't ruined everything yet

Here comes the Santa Train!

The Holiday Train is slightly delayed! But we’re coming with the whole holiday crew and Santa too! pic.twitter.com/A2mP3577qs — Caltrain (@Caltrain) December 8, 2024

Until next time, pray for our nation. Oh, and put some milk and cookies out for Santa.