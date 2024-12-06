West Coast, Messed Coast™ — The 'Cure' Is Worse Than the Disease Edition

Congratulations, West Coast, Messed Coast™ denizens, Democrats have repaid what diminishing trust you have left in elections by working the rackets, changing and counting congressional race votes until they get the desired outcome. And, according to that tsunami warning in both Oregon and California: surf's up! Let's get going with this week's update.

No, California and Oregon are still attached

A 7.0 earthquake off the shore of Ferndale, Calif., rattled everybody yesterday. A tsunami warning was issued briefly for both Northern California and Southern Oregon.

Usually, you'll see videos of pools spilling over during earthquakes, but I think this video makes the case for how frightening this thing was.

Vertigo warning:

Several videos captured the moment a major earthquake struck Northern California and the subsequent shaking that followed. As of Thursday evening, there are reports of some damage to homes which include cracks to foundations and broken windows. https://t.co/2o052oSyLX pic.twitter.com/yx0LuWucdS — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 6, 2024

I've experienced a 6+ earthquake in California before, and I can tell you that it's a helpless feeling. Head outside or to the door jambs.

Very little damage was reported from the offshore quake.

A little wetter, a little redder

After looking at the full vote count, it's official. ALL 50 STATES GREW IN REPUBLICAN votes.

We thought that the West Coast, Messed Coast's™ Washington was the only state that didn't expand the GOP vote, but that data on the MiG was inaccurate as of the final count.

It turns out that redder areas of Washington grew redder, accounting for an increase of two-tenths of a point.

And in the blue parts of the state? They still hate Trump.

Seattle, WA



2024 President

Harris🔵: 362,545 (87%)

Trump🔴: 37,281 (8.95%)



2020 President

Biden🔵: 386,571 (88.45%)

Trump🔴: 39,819 (9.11%)#waelex — Washington State Political Watch (@WApolwatch) December 5, 2024

Trump's revenge

A Donald Trump named judge to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals completely embarrassed King County (where those numbers above come from), when he spiked the county's anti-deportation policy. It was one of the most hilarious opinions you'll read and many of our readers and commenters did just that after I wrote about it in this story: Seattle Is Ordered to Stop Blocking Illegal Alien Deportations in the Most Hilarious Court Decision Ever

It's who counts the votes...

I spoke with renowned lawyer and election integrity expert Cleta Mitchell for an upcoming edition of the Adult in the Room podcast about how to redeem trust in elections. Next to never-ending election days, Mitchell says "curing" ballots is the next big battle.

It's this curing process that just reversed the Election Day victories of four Republican California congressional races.

You'll be happy to know that Nancy Pelosi's activist daughter, Christine, is doing a victory lap because she and her gang were able to find out which ballots both local and provisional hadn't been counted for lack of signature and other issues. She and her gang cross-referenced the voter with Democrat voter rolls and personally took the ballot back to the voter to have someone fix the boo-boos.

I think it would be a great idea to make Election Day Great Again.



Congratulations, California House Members-elect Adam Gray, Dave Min, Derek Tran and George Whitesides. I look forward to serving with you.



Thank you to our Democratic grassroots VIPs - volunteers in politics - who powered these campaigns and make all our success possible. -NP pic.twitter.com/VzohkPiMOv — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) December 5, 2024

Republicans have used this process this year in other states, but, as I said, it's an odious process.

We understand the feeling

Must be a coincidence 🙄 https://t.co/nDpyci004U — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2024

Sen. who?

This week, California's stealth Sen. Laphonza Butler, (D-Md.), said her last goodbye as the out-of-state fill-in for the deceased Dianne Feinstein. The Emily's List pro-abortion ghoul was named to fill out Feinstein's term in 2023 by Gavin Newsom.

Tomorrow, I will be on the Senate floor to address California and the country for the last time as a U.S. Senator.



Tune in here! pic.twitter.com/xnKMJEX124 — Senator Laphonza Butler (@Senlaphonza) December 4, 2024

Butler "had roots" in Los Angeles, but lived in Baltimore. She had to register to vote in California after she was named to the post.

Who's worse?

The Senate seat was won in November's election by Adam Schiff. As West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers will know, Schiff is the Russia, Russia, Russia! conspiracy theorist responsible for disseminating mis/dis/mal information operation against Donald Trump. Quick! Call CISA or that creepy chick from the Disinformation Governance Board to call BS on that guy, anyway?

If all women insisted on singing like Nina Jankowicz, this would be the last human generation.



🙏 pic.twitter.com/aI4riDVbsG — FOTA - Recognise aggressors against your nation (@FAustralians) May 3, 2022

In the "Where is Nina Jaknowicz now" Department:

If she hadn't removed herself, she would have been DOGE'd out.

Edifice complex

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) managed to drive out the fentanyl addicts long enough to officially dedicate the federal building in San Francisco as the SPEAKER Nancy Pelosi Federal Building and Drug Emporium. I lied about the drug emporium part.

Thank you, San Francisco!



It continues to be my honor to serve you and to speak for you in the Congress of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/dbQAbCck8T — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) December 2, 2024

Here's a story I filed in August 2023, when thousands of federal employees were told to work from home because it was too dangerous to go into the office.

Things are so bad on the ground surrounding the 18-story Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on 7th and Mission streets in San Francisco that it could be renamed Nancy’s Crack Emporium. Maybe it already has. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the U.S. Health and Human Services Department advised its hundreds of employees to work from home because their workplace is surrounded by the “city’s most brazen open-air drug markets, where dozens of dealers and users congregate on a daily basis.” Since San Francisco doesn’t appear to be interested in improving, people are being told not to use the more-than-$141-million building taxpayers bankrolled back in 2002.

This may be part of the reason federal employees all around the country are staying home. Their blue-city jobs are too dangerous.

They haven't ruined everything yet

GM and Happy Monday, Y'all!



Snowy trails in Silver Falls State Park, Oregon.



"Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul alike." - John Muir pic.twitter.com/Rzseyqt7C2 — Jessie Hikes 🇺🇸 🌲 (@TrailTimeJessie) November 4, 2024

Until next time, when you give someone a smile, you give yourself the gift of getting one back.