West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Still Drinking the Kool-Aid

Another reminder this week of how things don't end well under Marxism. Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ where California is still counting the votes and where the story of the People's Temple is haunting the news cycle again on the 46th anniversary week of the story from whence we get the saying, "Drinking the Kool-Aid."

Jim Jones: political insider

Jim Jones was one of the communist fellow travelers who infiltrated the church to feed his poor and minority members, not with the Gospel of Jesus Christ but with the social gospel according to the "god" they worshiped: him.

In 2012, PJ Media's Ed Driscoll excerpted books and articles about the story of Jones's atheist "church," The People's Temple.

Jim Jones was an evangelical communist who became a minister to infiltrate the church with the gospel according to Marx and Lenin. He was an atheist missionary bringing his message of socialist redemption to the Christian heathen. “I decided, how can I demonstrate my Marxism?,” remembered Jones of his days in 1950s Indiana. “The thought was, infiltrate the church.”

Years later, after Jones started his cult in San Francisco, he has his followers were so powerful that People's Temple cult members infiltrated the leadership at San Francisco City Hall. Here's Driscoll again:

Mayor George Moscone, who would be assassinated days after the Jonestown tragedy, appointed Jones to the city’s Housing Authority in 1975. Jones quickly became chairman, which proved beneficial to the enlargement of the pastor’s flock–and his coffers, as Jones seized welfare checks from new members. One of the Peoples Temple’s top officials becoming an assistant district attorney, a man so thoroughly indoctrinated in the cult that he falsely signed an affidavit (ultimately his child’s death warrant) disavowing paternity to his own son and ascribed paternity to Jones, similarly enhanced the cult’s power base within the city. How, one wonders, did victimized Peoples Temple members feel about going to the law in a city where Jones’s henchman was the law?

Radio and TV host Chris Plante noted that Jones and his cultists sounded an awful lot like the social justice warriors of today.

On the anniversary of the mass suicide at Jonestown, does Jim Jones' rhetoric seem oddly familiar? pic.twitter.com/ZgameYUJPR — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) November 18, 2024

Driscoll excerpted an article from Front Page Magazine back in 2008, entitled “Don’t Drink the Kool-Aid" which noted the media misinformation about the "Christian" underpinnings of the People's Temple (as if the name wouldn't have given it away):

On November 17, 1978, Jim Jones was a hero to American leftists. On November 18, 1978, Jones orchestrated the killings of 918 people and strangely morphed in the eyes of American leftists into an evangelical Christian fanatic. An unfortunately well-worn narrative, playing out contemporaneously in Pol Pot’s Cambodia, of socialist dreams ending in ghoulish nightmares, then, conveniently shifted to one about the dangers of organized religion. But as The Nation magazine reported at the time, “The temple was as much a left-wing political crusade as a church. In the course of the 1970s, its social program grew steadily more disaffiliated from what Jim Jones came to regard as ‘Fascist America’ and drifted rapidly toward outspoken Communist sympathies.” So much so that the last will and testament of the Peoples Temple, and its individual members who left notes, bequeathed millions of dollars in assets to the Soviet Union. As Jones expressed to a Soviet diplomat upon upon his visit to Jonestown the month before the smiling suicides took place, “For many years, we have let our sympathies be quite publicly known, that the United States government was not our mother, but that the Soviet Union was our spiritual motherland.”

Jones spirited away 900 people, families with children, to Guyana to set up his utopia, which as in all communist states usually involves slavery.

Four years into the utopian slave camp, Congressman Leo Ryan, concerned by stories from his constituents, led a group of government apparatchiks to Guyana to investigate. He didn't make it out alive.

Shortly after the mass shootings of Ryan and his group, the crazy Jones urged his followers to drink juice — not Kool-Aid, but Flavor-Aid — spiked with cyanide in a mass suicide. Listen to the tape (if you can) of Jim Jones urging the mass suicide. Listen to the brave woman who tries to talk him out of it and at least save "the babies." She calmly urges an alternative plan of flying to Russia, a plan they'd talked about.

Jone didn't only beguile the poor souls who followed him, but he had city leaders under his spell as well. Jones represented political power and a constituency particularly useful to Mayor Moscone and others.

The tape is a reminder of what a fraud Jones was and how he was not a "Christian" thinker at all. How he beguiled these intelligent people into worshiping man and stripping them of hope.

It's the centerpiece of their belief system to this day: man is at the center and he can even change the climate.

The same-day registration blues

West Coast, Messed Coast™ blue utopias of California and Washington have same-day registration/voting. Yes, it's a nightmare for anyone who cares about orderly and secure elections. They don't have to turn in their certified election results until early December.

Cal Matters reports that because vote counting is so slow in the First World Nation of California, things look hinky.

It’s all happening again, further eroding public confidence in elections: In California’s 45th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel and Democratic challenger Derek Tran are neck and neck, with Tran leading by a mere 314 votes as of late Tuesday. But because Steel was leading by more than 11,000 votes days after the election, some congressional Republicans are decrying the flip as evidence of Democrats “stealing the seat.”

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber says the count goes slowly, as the nation watches and waits, "because we respect every vote that comes in." She doesn't explain why they couldn't just respect every vote and still have safe and secure registration before Election Day.

Return of the hack

Governor-elect Bob Ferguson is resurrecting a dead bill to create a ministry of truth to investigate domestic terrorists in Washington State. Guess who they are?

Activists over at "We Are Red State WA" said that Ferguson is reanimating a domestic terrorist initiative, started after the 2021 Capitol riot, to establish a domestic terrorist committee which would include Democrats from both the state House and Senate, governor's office, ACLU, Anti-Defamation League, and a public health toady. Invitations would go out to the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Native American tribes.

Since establishing this kind of committee never occurred to these same radicals during Antifa and BLM's Summer of Love antics, which included riots, interstate take-overs, murders, looting, and arson, we can safely assume their violent radical leftist friends are not in the kind of extremists this committee will be referring for charges.

Plump fact

My colleague Jennifer Van Laar over at RedState is pulling the threads of who owns Gavin Newsom's new $9 million Fair Oaks home. It's not him. Well, not in writing anyway.

🧵Gavin Newsom learned a lesson after I exposed the truth about his gifted mansion in Fair Oaks, CA, and used a Registered Agent service for the LLC he formed to purchase his new mansion instead of using the Plumpjack registered agent.



But still, how can an entity that was just… pic.twitter.com/dJmQlOqyPJ — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 18, 2024

This is my favorite part. Some shell company bought the house for Newsom from the Pritzker family. You know, the billionaires who own hotels and the state of Illinois.

MHBD Farms, LLC purchased the home from Daniel Pritzker, cousin of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and billionaire Hyatt Hotels heir. Newsom and Co. were a little cagier with how they named this LLC. Instead of naming it with the street address, they used the first initials of his children.

I'll follow this one.

Some sanctuary

The mother of a child killed by an illegal alien wonders, where was the sanctuary for my child? Answer? Not in L.A.

The same week we found out Joe Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris intentionally made it easier for illegal aliens to evade immigration and border patrol officials after Donald Trump's election, the city of Los Angeles passed a measure giving illegal aliens sanctuary to hide from law enforcement.

We'll stick it to that mean old Donald Trump, the council unanimously decided this week, lambasting the newly elected president's promise to begin mass deportations.

The L.A. County GOP issued a statement, which highlighted the hubris:

A country without secure borders isn't a country at all. So-called sanctuary' cities and states sound warm and fuzzy, but the protections they offer aren't for abuelas getting ice cream, they're for people who've entered the country illegally and committed additional crimes. [...] If the city of Los Angeles would like to have thriving, safe, clean streets and businesses in time for the Olympics, maybe they could accept the will of the people who recently tossed George Gascón out on his ear and focus on public safety for everyone.

L.A.'s move means that criminal alien "residents" will feel free to operate. They're auditioning for new victims right now. And they'll have plenty of them during the 2028 Summer Olympics. Tick tock.

Trump vows to go after criminals first in hopes that other illegal aliens will self-deport.

Like these people:

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Move to England After Trump Election Win https://t.co/cHxosBLShd via @TMZ — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 22, 2024

PredaTeacher update

For those commenting on the St. Helens, Ore., predateacher story and concern for the two teachers' civil rights, I've asked for the contents of the warrants. They're making me go through a series of hoops to get the information instead of treating it like the public record it is and releasing it. Seems odd.

I reported about the case in my story titled, Students Blow the Whistle on Oregon PredaTeachers, and Now Everybody's Losing Their Jobs

The Oregon Department of Human Services is now investigating why mandatory reporters at the school didn't, you know, report anything for years.

They haven't ruined everything yet

