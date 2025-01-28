Trump's Massive Week One Illegal Immigration Crackdown: The Numbers Are In

In just his first week back in office, President Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn't wasting any time getting to work, and ICE is crazy transparent about its success.

Since Trump’s third day in office, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have been posting daily updates on immigration enforcement, like these:

This is what immigration enforcement looks like, and on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security gave us an update about the progress that has been made in just a week under Trump. According to DHS, the Trump administration has already deported 7,300 illegal immigrants.

These aren't just random deportations either; we're talking about criminals who were either charged with or found guilty of serious offenses including robbery, rape, assault, domestic violence, and drunk driving.

Arturo Alejandro Silvestre-Mendiola, a Mexican national with pending felony drug charges, faces removal after his arrest by @ERODenver Jan. 22.



Please join us in thanking @DenverPolice for their help in this case. pic.twitter.com/bZ8YtQkFqm — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 26, 2025

Adan Pablo-Ramirez, a Mexican national with 2 DUIs, faces removal after his arrest by @EROChicago on Jan. 22. He has an existing removal order from 2019. pic.twitter.com/RVF0e3M5S7 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 25, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: A 48-year-old Mexican national arrested by ICE Houston at the Harris County Jail on January 26, 2025. Charges: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance. pic.twitter.com/lzrpvujuTa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 27, 2025

🧵Under President Trump’s leadership, @ICEgov agents are working tirelessly to protect our communities. From child rapists to suspected ISIS terrorists, here are some of the worst ⬇️



Edgar De La Cruz-Manzo, a convicted child rapist, was arrested by ICE Seattle on Jan. 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/VleQGXfgpX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: A Jordanian national with suspected ties to ISIS was arrested by ICE Buffalo/Rouses Point on January 24, 2025. pic.twitter.com/l0s98JDjYa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

And this is just the beginning. According to a report from the Washington Post, the Trump administration is aiming for 1,200 to 1,500 deportations daily — roughly 500,000 deportations annually.

It’s a start. During the Biden administration, an average of 2.4 million immigrants entered the United States, and an estimated 60% of them came in illegally.

On Monday alone, ICE came close to hitting the new quota with 1,179 deportations.

The Department of Homeland Security also shared a video detailing the successes of Trump's deportation operation.

In the first week of the Trump Administration, we have fulfilled President Trump's promise to the American people to arrest and deport violent criminals illegally in the country. In one week, law enforcement officials have removed and returned 7,300 illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/JKZYMD0f00 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 28, 2025

And before I go, I present this clip from Karoline Leavitt's first White House Press Briefing on Tuesday, during which a reporter asked her about the illegals who have been arrested and deported.

REPORTER: "How many have a criminal record, versus those who are just in the country illegally?"



LEAVITT: "ALL OF THEM! Because they illegally broke our nation's laws, and therefore, they are CRIMINALS."



BOOM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N7PWw3qPB7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

So much winning!