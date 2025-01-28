Trump's Massive Week One Illegal Immigration Crackdown: The Numbers Are In

Matt Margolis | 2:14 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In just his first week back in office, President Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn't wasting any time getting to work, and ICE is crazy transparent about its success.

Advertisement

Since Trump’s third day in office, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have been posting daily updates on immigration enforcement, like these:

This is what immigration enforcement looks like, and on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security gave us an update about the progress that has been made in just a week under Trump. According to DHS, the Trump administration has already deported 7,300 illegal immigrants. 

These aren't just random deportations either; we're talking about criminals who were either charged with or found guilty of serious offenses including robbery, rape, assault, domestic violence, and drunk driving.

Advertisement

And this is just the beginning. According to a report from the Washington Post, the Trump administration is aiming for 1,200 to 1,500 deportations daily — roughly 500,000 deportations annually. 

It’s a start. During the Biden administration, an average of 2.4 million immigrants entered the United States, and an estimated 60% of them came in illegally.

On Monday alone, ICE came close to hitting the new quota with 1,179 deportations.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security also shared a video detailing the successes of Trump's deportation operation.

And before I go, I present this clip from Karoline Leavitt's first White House Press Briefing on Tuesday, during which a reporter asked her about the illegals who have been arrested and deported.

So much winning!

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

MAGA Goes FAFO: Trump Purges USAID Leadership for Defying Executive Orders Matt Margolis
The Left Never Runs Out of Reasons to Complain Lincoln Brown
Trump Turns the Water Back on in California Stephen Green
Woke Captain America Says Captain America Doesn't Represent America Stephen Green
Mike Lee Proposes Issuing Letters of Marque Lincoln Brown
Now We Know Who Orchestrated the Failed Plot Against Hegseth Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
We Already Knew the Secret Service Was in Trouble. We Didn't Know How Bad It Had Gotten.
The Raging Idiocy of Deportation Protestors Waving FOREIGN Flags
Saber-Rattling Following CIA COVID Report
Advertisement