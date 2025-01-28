Leftists Are so Upset About Trump That Even the Shrinks Need Shrinks

So here we are after a truly extraordinary first week of the second Trump administration, and how is the left holding up? Not so well, I’m afraid. It looks as if the forest bathing and other soul-soothing activities didn’t work, and thus after a week of energetic making-America-great-again activity, leftists are sadder and angrier than ever and looking for ways to maintain their fragile emotional equilibrium.

Advertisement

We’re talking about people who believe that men can become women, Hamas jihadis are “resistance fighters,” and Kamala Harris was a competent and compelling candidate, so their mental health wasn’t all that great to begin with. But Trump being so energetic in service of the good and the true has just about sent them around the bend.

Salon.com accordingly offered on Monday an article with the lugubrious title of “Surviving ‘political grief’: You're not alone, and there is a path forward.” It doesn’t paint a pretty picture if you’re a thoroughly indoctrinated Marxist who is desperately worried about “climate change” and “trans rights,” for everything is going down the drain: “Donald Trump is now the 47th president of the United States. Compared to the horrible things that will happen in America over (at least) the next four years, the weeks between Election Day and his inauguration may be remembered as the good times.”

What horrible things? Well, if everything goes according to plan, inflation will slow, gas prices and taxes will go down, wages will rise, the border will be secured, and numerous illegal and criminal migrants will be deported. What’s not to like? Plenty, if you’re an America-hating leftist, and hordes of the nose-ringed, blue-haired, black-clad masses have a tremendous case of the sads.

Advertisement

Salon’s Chauncey DeVega lamented: “The shadow of Jan. 20, and the cruel coincidence that it fell this year on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s remembrance day, hung over us all. King was among American history's great defenders of democracy and human rights; Trump is a committed enemy of those values.” This only makes sense when you remember that for the left, “democracy and human rights” means the left winning every election and restricting the speech of those whom it fears and hates. Trump is for a free society with a robust opposition and no restrictions on speech, and so for leftists, “democracy” is under threat.

And so, DeVega tells us, “millions of Americans who voted for Kamala Harris, and who believe in American democracy and the common good, remain collectively stuck in the various stages of grief.” Like all totalitarians, they expect us all to march in lockstep; they’re even sadder because of the fact that some Americans aren’t sad at all: “That grief is made even more painful by the fact that tens of millions of other Americans are jubilant at Trump’s return to the White House and his vows of revenge against ‘the enemy within’ as part making America ‘great again.’” That’s right, Chauncey: he is promising to take action against the people on your side who really did act against our free republic by moving to criminalize legitimate opposition. If you’re weeping for the likes of Adam Schiff and Merrick Garland, you’re no friend of freedom.

Advertisement

DeVega, however, vows that the work to subvert Trump and America-First policies will go on, no matter how hard it is: “It is grinding and emotionally difficult work that often feels futile and can lead to PTSD, substance abuse and mental health issues.” Awww, poor thing. Apparently a typical leftist narcissist, DeVega claims that everyone shares his bad mood: “Considered in the aggregate, America's public mood is negative, anxious, and discontented.” Even worse, the evil Orange Man Bad has done nothing less than rob life of its very meaning: “this crisis of democracy is also a crisis of the collective ‘life force,’ meaning the sense of purpose and the drive to lead a meaningful life.” Without a trace of irony, DeVega writes about “widespread fear among ordinary people who are trying to survive financial precarity and avoid total household collapse and homelessness,” not seeming to realize that that’s why Trump won.

Related: Old Joe Biden Reminds Us Yet Again That Leftists Live in a World of Pure Fantasy

And so leftists, driven round the bend by Trump, are consulting the priests of their secular religion, only to find them just as depressed: “Many reports suggest an increase in people seeking therapy and counseling. Mental health professionals are also seeking help for their own heightened anxiety and emotional challenges in the aftermath of the presidential election and the heightened demand for their services. Crisis lines have seen an increase in callers.”

Advertisement

Growing up might be a good solution, but these poor people can’t do that without rejecting all the lies they’ve told themselves. They’ve demonized Trump so relentlessly over the last eight years that many leftists truly believe that Adolf Hitler is now sitting in the Oval Office. It’s ridiculous, it’s insane — it’s the left.