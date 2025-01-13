The Morning Briefing: L.A. Fires Be Damned — Gavin Newsom Will Still Be the Dems' Frontrunner in 2028

Top O' the Briefing

Good morning, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Eldwhynna was ever so fond of the occasional elderberry-infused clam dressing.

There is so much going on in the world that my regularly scheduled weekend news hiatus almost feels like a dereliction of duty. Were I not spending time with my family, I would be admonishing myself.

Advertisement

No one needs self-admonishment.

The wildfire horror in Los Angeles feels like a crisis with no end. Governmental incompetence is piggybacking on overwhelming natural forces to ensure that the misery of this generational disaster lingers. The frustrating and depressing hallmark of this tragedy has been the fact that there are no responsible people in charge to be found at any level. While it's true that expectations of functionality regarding any government bureaucracies should always be tempered, what we've witnessed in the last week is historically awful.

California is the most disturbing cautionary tale about the perils of leftism run amuck in American history. The Golden State is a paradise that is a monument to God's grace and a testament to the destructive depravity of radical progressivism. I would love to think that I'm merely having a hyperbolic moment while writing about this, but I'm not. If anything, my assessment of the situation is being modified by the fact that I write for a site that prefers that I don't unload completely.

It's a relationship that I appreciate, by the way.

The principal elected officials in the Los Angeles apocalyptic horror story are Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom. The two have been running roughshod over an inherently bad situation in a clown-car armored vehicle. In a just world, both of them would be pilloried in a town square by now.

Alas, justice doesn't have much power in California.

The prevailing opinion in conservative media the past few days is that Gavin Newsom's brain-dead bumbling response to the Los Angeles fires has punted him out of the frontrunner position for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. I think that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in a dead heat with Newsom for the 2028 nod, but let's just deal with Gov. Smarm for now.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom's handling of this situation has been truly awful. Last week, Matt covered a moment that most of my friends and colleagues think ruined Newsom's presidential dreams. While no one wishes that were true more than I, it's almost certainly not the case.

In the ever more insane world of Democratic politics, there is no penalty for being wrong or doing one's job poorly. None. Nada. Zilch. As my good friend and colleague Kevin Downey Jr. is fond of saying: "Democrats fail upward."

Yes, it's almost as if the worse they are at their jobs, the better the career possibilities.

There is also the fact that the Democrats operate on "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" mode. As I wrote in a column last week, "They basically live in a memory hole."

By the time the next presidential campaign cycle rolls around, Gavin Newsom's slow-kid response to the Los Angeles fires will have been shelved by the Democrats and they will be all-in on treating him like the second coming of JFK.

This is the kind of thing that people don't want me to be right about but, deep down, know that I am.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life. L.A. Mayor to FDNY: We Don't Need Your Help

Advertisement

The California Surgeon Hero Who Saved His Cul-de-Sac

It Looks Like Democrats and Left-Wing Groups Are Profiting From Wildfire Donations via ActBlue

Yes, Los Angeles Sent Fire Equipment to Ukraine

Trump’s Greenland Efforts Are Already Yielding Results

Dershowitz Nails It: Merchan Wanted Trump’s Sentencing As a Trophy

WATCH: On This Day in History, Reagan Bids Farewell to the Nation

Incompetence Pays Well Among California Officials As Thousands of Homes Burn to the Ground

Stunner: Why Was Pacific Palisades Reservoir EMPTY? It Gets Worse.

Fed Scientist Rejects ‘Climate Change’ as Fueling L.A. Fires, as Arson Reports Surface

Sunday Thoughts: The Symmetry of God’s Plan of Redemption

Biden’s Alternate Reality

Fire the Fireman? The L.A. Fires and the Death of Competency.

Facebook Cancels the Left: The BIG Story the Media Missed

Newsom Slashed $100M in Fire Prevention Funds Ahead of Deadly Wildfires

Here's How Google Is Rigging Searches Against Trump’s Nominees

Trump Is Considering a Plan to Increase Deductions for State and Local Taxes

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. There Is No Bottom For Blue California

We Have a Bombshell Development in the CA Wildfires...And It's Not Good for Karen Bass

#WINNING. Elon Musk’s First DOGE Agents Arrive In DC

Marsha Blackburn Demands Answers About the FBI and Their DEI Priorities

Ohio Sends Two Great Bills to Governor

Senators Send Letter To ATF Director: Stop the Nonsense

Denmark to Trump: Let's Make a Deal?

A Voice Cries Out: Sunday Reflection

Ex-Labour MP Complains About Musk, Then Gets Arrested for Child Sexual Exploitation

Advertisement

Sunday Shows, Jake Sullivan Try to Push Biden Afghanistan Withdrawal Win, Frmr. Speaker Gingrich Says Nay

WATCH: Bill Maher Warns Democrats to Adapt or Die, Thinks They'll Just Keep Digging a Hole

NEW: JD Vance Makes Big and Controversial Clarification on January 6th Pardons

Fire and ICE: Fight Brews Over Criminal Illegal Alien Once-Suspected of Setting Blazes in California

Trump-Proofing or Fire-Proofing? California Chooses to Protect Criminal Illegal Aliens as Wildfires Rage

Shard Habit to Break: Sam Harris Holds to Debunked Theory Trump Hit by Teleprompter Glass Not Bullet

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: He's Suing Because He Got High on the Stuff He Bought to Get High On

When You Hear Hoof Beats, Think Horses

Major Clark Gable

Suddenly, History Has Become Big Business

Advice From Alexander Hamilton for the Trump Administration

Are We About to Witness the Red-Pilling of California?

True Crime Sunday: The Killer Jazz Musician

Around the Interwebz

Palisades High School, Where ‘Carrie,’ ‘Teen Wolf’ & More Filmed, Significantly Damaged By L.A. Wildfire

Judge ends man’s 11-year quest to dig up landfill and recover $765M in bitcoin

The Unusually Strong Force Driving Apocalyptic Los Angeles Wildfires

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

She's redefining "out of touch."

I’ve seen the devastation firsthand.



These fires across our region have changed lives forever.



The days ahead will be challenging but we WILL get through this crisis, together.



Thank you to all the first responders who are working day and night doing everything possible to… pic.twitter.com/tMGmtaCRhn — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 12, 2025

Advertisement

Bee Me

Biden Comforts Fire Victims By Telling About How He Once Ordered A Steak Medium But It Was Served Well Done https://t.co/1pPX6FKSmg pic.twitter.com/J9NVBMc7cA — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 12, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes