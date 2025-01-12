L.A. Mayor to FDNY: We Don't Need Your Help

The New York Post is reporting that New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker reached out to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass last week and offered his assistance in the way of sending firefighters to L.A. to help put out the fires that are ravaging the city. JetBlue reportedly even offered to fly the FDNY firefighters to Los Angeles for free.

But according to the Post's source, Bass said thanks, but no thanks. She allegedly felt that fighting a wildfire is a "special beast" unlike fighting fires in buildings, leaving other city officials stunned at her refusal.

LA Mayor Bass balks at help from FDNY as fires still rage: sources https://t.co/nqVTsXQRHz pic.twitter.com/4XCRq1xOf2 — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2025

Zach Seidl, Bass's deputy mayor of communications, responded to the allegations, calling them false, and saying they have never rejected anyone's offer to help. Whether that's the truth or damage control is impossible to know, but the Post maintains its story.

Fox News says it reached out to the FDNY, and a spokesperson told the news organization that it would prepare a statement on the matter, but a few minutes later, the same spokesperson changed their tune, telling Fox, "We are currently unable to confirm or comment on this." Seems a little fishy.

All of this comes after Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone spoke at a press conference on Wednesday and told reporters that the community lacked the personnel it needed to handle the situation. "There are not enough firefighters in L.A. County to address four separate fires of this magnitude," he said, adding that the fire department was "prepared for one or two major brush fires, but not four, especially given these sustained winds and low humidities."

Over the last week, we've witnessed incompetence at the highest levels across almost every government agency that has anything to do with the Los Angeles area, but Bass may be the most incompetent of them all.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley was quick to point that out on Friday. As my colleague Matt Margolis wrote:

Crowley publicly criticized the mayor’s budget cuts to the LAFD during a televised interview. In her remarks, she highlighted critical issues such as inadequate funding, staffing shortages, and operational readiness, warning that the city was unprepared for the current fire season, which has already displaced over 100,000 residents. “Did the city of Los Angeles fail you and your department and our city?” asked FOX LA’s Gigi Graciette. “It's my job to stand up as a chief and exactly say justifiably what the Fire Department needs to operate to meet the demands of the community,” Crowley replied. “Did they fail you?” Graciette pressed. “That is our job, and I tell you, that's why I'm here,” Crowley responded. “So let's get us what we need so our firefighters can do their jobs.” “Did they fail you?” Graciette asked again. “Yes.”

Despite Bass's alleged refusal to accept official help from the biggest — and arguably, the most skilled and respected — fire department in the country, firefighters from several others states, Canada, and Mexico have been assisting with the L.A. fires. The Golden State is also relying on nearly 1,000 inmates with firefighting experience to help.