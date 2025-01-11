Facebook Cancels the Left: The BIG Story the Media Missed

Recently, Meta (a.k.a. Facebook) CEO, owner, founder, and cyborg Mark Zuckerberg has been all over the news. First, he made liberal heads explode by donating seven figures to the Trump inauguration, making a pilgrimage from his Hawaiian mansion to Mar-a-Lago to play footsie with the president-elect. Next, he announced the biggest shift in Facebook censoring policies in years: No longer will users be banned, punished, or blocked for commenting on sensitive political issues. Hell, if you wanna call a trans person mentally ill, have at it.

Zuck even went as far as removing the tampons from the men’s bathroom. (GASP!)

And to cap it off, he appointed Trump ally Dana White to his executive board and appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Check it out: Zuck is a painfully slow, highly programmed speaker, so it’s not the easiest episode to digest — but it’s still worth your time.

Meanwhile, the media’s been focusing on Zuck’s comments about the Biden administration or running “the sky is falling” stories about Facebook’s policy changes — parroting the fears, fantasies, and hysterics of trans people. Some of these stories certainly merit coverage: It’s more than a little chilling when the sitting president strongarms media platforms into censoring stories, banning his enemies, and controlling speech.

That should be a major scandal.

But the biggest story isn’t what Zuck said about Biden. Nor is it that Facebook has jettisoned its (dubiously named) “fact checkers,” replacing them with X-inspired “community notes.”

The biggest story is Facebook’s strategy: Something HUGE is going on.

Here’s a hypothetical: Let’s say you own a beer brand. Half the people like it because it “tastes great” and the other half insists it’s “less filling.” (Purely hypothetically, of course.) That was a helluva rivalry — the great Miller Lite debate. It nearly tore our nation apart:

But let’s pretend that beer rivalry was actually real. Let’s also pretend that Miller Lite had to choose between one or the other, and opted to go with “less filling”: Miller Lite is now the “less filling” beer.

If you were in charge of Miller, what would you do ASAP to protect your market share?

First, the most obvious move would be to placate the “tastes great” people. After all, you just made a decision that’ll piss them off. Clearly, they’re not going to like it! So your first move would be an outreach campaign to “tastes great” consumers, to reassure them that Miller Lite is still the best beer for them.

You have to: Losing half your audience would be terrible.

Eventually, when the time is right, you'd move forward with the “less filling” branding. If you made that corporate decision for a reason, you’d eventually follow through with the strategy. But you wouldn’t launch a new campaign before solidifying your audience — particularly right after antagonizing half of ‘em!

And this brings us back to Facebook.

Zuckerberg is many things: He’s wealthy, smart, driven, and focused. He’s also extraordinarily programmed. When you see him on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” it’s probably safe to assume that every inch of him — his t-shirt, his haircut, that necklace — was reviewed and critiqued by teams of highly paid fashion consultants. And it’s also safe to assume that his phrasing and word choices were styled and sculpted by PR advisors. Zuck isn’t the kind of guy who’ll fly by the seat of his pants and improvise his way through life.

It’s all calculated.

So here’s Zuck, reversing his censorship policies and firing his “fact checkers.” He’s not only cozying up to Trump cronies like Dana White; he’s traveling to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump directly. And obviously, Zuck’s smart enough to know that left-of-center people — a huge percentage of Meta’s audience — wouldn’t like what he’s doing a single bit.

Here’s the weird part: Instead of trying to placate liberals and reassure them, he’s doing the opposite.

It wasn’t coincidental that Zuck’s interview with Joe Rogan dropped on Friday, January 10 — the same week all of this happened. These were all calculated decisions: Zuck decided the Far Left wasn’t worth fighting for anymore.

The Democratic Party is the cross-eyed kid in the trailer park. Facebook is the Dad who left for a pack of smokes and never came back: The Democrats are being abandoned.

It’s an astonishing reversal. In 2020, liberals were canceling corporations. Now, in 2025, corporations are canceling liberals.

The Left is being left behind.

If this is just Zuck being Zuck, then it’s an amusing anomaly. Enjoy the irony with a side order of snark.

But if it’s the beginning of a larger trend, then this is waaaay bigger than Facebook. This is, potentially, one of the most consequential cultural shifts in decades. Keep your eyes on this.