Biden’s Alternate Reality: Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve 2024 Edition

For all the talk about Joe Biden’s mental decline — jokes as well as legitimate concerns — we can be sure that he still possesses two faculties: his arrogance and a complete lack of self-awareness. Witness a recent exchange with a reporter that aired on C-SPAN.

“Mr. President, do you regret your decision to run for reelection?” a reporter asked Biden. “Do you think that that made it easier for your predecessor to now become your successor?”

Instead of rambling incoherence, the reporter received a thoughtful answer from the lamest of lame-duck presidents. The problem is that the answer was overloaded with the kind of excuse-making that demonstrates that Biden and the Democrats may never understand why they lost in November.

“I don't think so,” Biden began. “I think I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have beaten Trump, would have beaten Trump.”

Would have. Could have. All that’s missing is should have. Yet the polling before Biden dropped out, Trump’s drubbing of Biden in the debate, and the election results all show that Biden couldn’t have beaten Trump — and Kamala Harris didn’t.

Biden continued to make excuses for why he dropped out.

“I thought it was important to unify the party,” he continued. “And when the party was worried about whether or not I was going to be able to move, I thought, even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party.”

Sure, Joe. Nothing says party unity like foisting another candidate upon the party who has never faced the accountability of a primary and never received a single vote from primary voters.

Besides, it doesn’t take a PhD in political science to conclude that Biden didn’t go willingly. He could put all the brave face on that he wanted and try to sound as noble as he could get away with, but it’s all an excuse that he doubled down on.

“And it was the greatest honor in my life to be president of the United States,” he concluded. “But I didn't want to be one who caused a party that wasn't unified to lose an election. And that's why I stepped aside. But I was confident she could win.”

By the time the election took place, I don’t think all the party unity in the world could have pulled off a Democrat victory. And again, we can all be fairly confident that Joe didn’t step aside completely of his own volition. I’m also not buying that Biden had confidence in Harris, either. Then again, Biden has trafficked in so many lies throughout his career that he thinks we’ll believe all of it.

These aren’t the words of a man who has lost his faculties. We’ve seen plenty of that from Biden in recent years, but he was lucid here. And it was a prime example of the Democrats’ total lack of self-awareness about the 2024 elections.

Of course, we're all glad that Biden and Harris lost. It's a new dawn, and the Democrats' failure to see why they lost is paying off for America. Here’s hoping that doesn’t change anytime soon.