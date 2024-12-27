Newly Released Photos Show Biden Corruption at Work

One of the big rumors that hung over Joe Biden’s term as president was foreign business dealings. Through his son Hunter, we heard that the Biden family was making business deals with firms in China, Russia, and Ukraine, with percentages funneling to “The Big Guy,” aka then-Vice President Biden, for selling the “Biden brand” and sealing deals based on Papa Joe’s influence as a mover and shaker in Washington, D.C.

Side Note: Won’t it be nice when we can refer to the Biden administration in the past tense? Just a few more days.

On Monday, America First Legal (AFL) released photographs of Joe and Hunter Biden meeting with Chinese businessmen and government officials during the Obama administration. AFL had to resort to litigation to get the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to release the photos.

“These images shed light on the connections between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter and his Chinese business associates, and Chinese government officials including President Xi Jinping,” AFL explains. “Lawyers and representatives for President Biden and President Obama delayed NARA’s release of these photographs, as they did with other records, until after Election Day.”

According to AFL, the photos show Joe introducing Hunter to President Xi Jinping and then-Vice President Li Yuanchao of the People’s Republic of China and Joe meeting some of Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners, including Jonathan Li and Ming Xue.

The photos are from a 2013 official trip that then-Vice President Biden took across Asia. The trip included a stop in Beijing, where Joe introduced Hunter to Xi and Li. Other photos show Biden père meeting with his son’s business associates. White House photographer David Lienemann took the photos, which curiously don’t appear in the White House photo gallery detailing the trip on the Obama White House Archives website.

NARA initially intended to release the images on Oct. 23, just over two weeks before Election Day, but attorneys and representatives of the Biden and Obama teams forced a 30-working-day extension of the release, which pushed the release out until the week of Christmas, a notoriously dead week in the news business.

“These photos corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s investigative findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives during the 2013 China trip, where ‘Mr. Li sought—and received—access to Vice President Biden’s political power, including, for example, preferential access to then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus … a condition of Hunter Biden and his associates participating in the BHR deal,’” AFL explains.

“Even while President Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, for anything and everything ‘he has committed or may have committed or taken part in’ going all the way back to the year 2014, more evidence comes out each day showing how his family leveraged Joe Biden’s even longer career in public office for private gain. America First Legal will not stop fighting to uncover the full story of the Biden Family’s corruption,” said AFL Counsel Michael Ding in a statement.

Even with the release of these bombshell photographs, the Biden administration is blocking the release of over half of the photos — 182 out of 313. Another series of five photos shows Joe and Jill Biden meeting with unidentified individuals. AFL has promised to fight for the release of the rest of the photos. If these 131 images shed as much light as they do, what damning information is in the photos that the administration doesn’t want anyone to see?

View the photos from the Asia trip here:

Joe and Hunter Biden Photos 2013-2014 — Courtesy of America First Legal by PJ Media on Scribd