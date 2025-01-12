Here's How Google Is Rigging Searches Against Trump’s Nominees

Donald Trump’s inauguration is only eight days away, and many of us are looking forward to the adults being back in charge again. Pretty soon, the federal government will start doing something to curb illegal immigration and get inflation down. Recent polls suggest Americans approve of the Trump transition this time, which is remarkable considering the mainstream media’s coverage of his nominees.

In fact, it’s even more remarkable considering that Google is still undermining Trump cabinet and agency nominee with biased search results. Research by the Media Research Center (MRC) revealed a significant bias in Google search results, with an overwhelming dominance of left-leaning content.

When searching for Trump’s nominees, including Brendan Carr for the FCC and Kash Patel for the FBI, MRC found that Google’s News and general search tabs displayed leftist articles at a ratio exceeding 10-to-1 compared to right-leaning sources. These results frequently included personal attacks and negative portrayals of the nominees.

Notably, Google failed to include “lean right” or “right” results for 69 percent of the Dec. 26 general searches and for 84 percent of the Jan. 2 general searches. Researchers found that on Dec. 26 general searches yielded 12 times as many leftist articles from sources such as MSNBC, ProPublica, The Daily Beast, CNN and The New York Times. The Jan. 2 general search yielded also 12 times more articles from hostile left-leaning sources than those from outlets that AllSides rated as right or lean right.

The News tab results similarly had precious few “lean right” or “right” results to counterbalance the radical leftist propaganda boosted by Google such as climate cult publication Inside Climate News. Google failed to include a single “lean right” or “right” result for more than half the News tab searches on both dates. Additionally, the News tab search results were almost as biased as the general search results, yielding 11 times as many leftist articles on Dec. 26 and 10 times as many leftist articles on Jan. 2.

Google’s search results appeared to prioritize attacks on Trump’s potential nominees, particularly Kash Patel and RFK Jr.. Search results for Pete Hegseth amplified unproven allegations against him, as well as articles accusting him of having a drinking problem.

“Both searches included a Times article using his mother against him. MRC also found negative articles by leftist taxpayer-funded websites PBS and NPR in both searches, as well as an all-out assault from The New Yorker, which aired out a wide variety of accusations against Hegseth such as drinking, financial mismanagement, infidelity, drunken statements, and more,” explains MRC.

It keeps getting worse, too.

But Google didn’t just stack the results with leftist and legacy media and negative headlines. Google planted an atrocious short headline in the search results on both days MRC researchers did a general search for Hegseth’s name. CNN was one of many outlets Google used to fill the results with negative headlines about Hegseth. While readers might draw negative inferences from the actual CNN title, “Police report reveals new details from sexual assault allegation against Trump’s defense secretary nominee,” Google made things far worse. People who googled Hegseth in the News tab on both dates would have found a shortened headline that says “Police report reveals new details from sexual assault,” which gives the impression that both the police and CNN agreed that there was a sexual assault.

In light of Google’s bias, it’s no small feat that polls show a majority of Americans approve of the Trump transition.

