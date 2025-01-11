Dershowitz Nails It: Merchan Wanted Trump’s Sentencing As a Trophy

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz is absolutely right about why corrupt Judge Merchan and his Democrat cronies wanted President-elect Donald Trump sentenced with a meaningless “unconditional discharge” in New York: it’s all about the revengeful, vindictive mania of a hunter who wants a trophy no matter what.

Like Capt. Ahab hunting the white whale even to his own destruction, the Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome is so consuming that even when they know they have failed at their ultimate goal and everyone is aware of what a joke their lawfare is, they still want to humiliate Trump as much as possible. Their desire to call him a “convicted felon” trumped (pun intended) everything else.

Dershowitz slammed Merchan on Newsmax for revealing his sentence ahead of time. “Never have I ever heard a judge announce in advance what his sentence was going to be, [and] when he announced that ‘my sentence will be no sentence’ … he was trying to influence the Supreme Court, and he apparently did influence two justices [Roberts and Barrett]” not to intervene on Trump’s behalf. “Now the good news for Trump is he has four justices who seem to think this case is worthy of review.”

ALAN DERSHOWITZ:



"He will appeal to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court will take the case. Once the case is taken on the merits, I think it will be reversed."



"I'll never call Donald Trump a convicted felon. He is a convicted innocent man. A convictively framed-up man." pic.twitter.com/7581fIDU00 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 10, 2025

Dershowitz wants Trump to appeal and believes the president-elect will do so. “The Supreme Court will take the case,” Dershowitz optimistically predicted, “I think it will be reversed if lower courts don't already reverse the case. So this is an instance of judicial manipulation, game playing [from] Alice in Wonderland” by Judge Merchan.

In fact, Merchan’s goal was metaphorically “to have one of those trophies you know hunters have, which have the animal that they killed hanging from their living room. He wanted a trophy with the head of Donald Trump that can be shown on it to everybody, all of his friends. He's the guy who sent Donald Trump into the status of being a convicted felon.”

For his part, Dershowitz emphatically stated that he “will never call Donald Trump a convicted felon any more than I would have called a civil rights worker who was convicted of spitting on the street in the South when I was part of the demonstrations down there, a convicted felon. He is a convicted innocent man, a convictedly framed-up man.” Dershowitz urged, “Nobody should call him a convicted felon… And Merchan has contributed greatly to the destruction of our legal system, as has the district attorney of New York” Alvin Bragg.

Fortunately, Trump is taking office soon, so the ultimate goal TDS leftists had of keeping him out of office failed. But still, our legal system in America needs serious reform, as it has become atrociously politicized. Just ask the Jan. 6ers, pro-lifers, and other political prisoners of the Biden administration.