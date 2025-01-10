Exclusive: Trump Sentencing Came From ‘Machinations of Hypocrisy’

A Republican legal expert and a former target of weaponized lawfare reacted with strong condemnations to Donald Trump’s “sham” New York sentencing in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Corrupt Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump to an “unconditional discharge,” which is essentially no sentence at all and a tacit admission that the misnamed “hush money” case was mere political posturing. Democrats get the wholly unjustified pleasure of calling Trump a “convicted felon,” and the rest of us are left disgusted by how much money and effort Alvin Bragg et al. wasted on the phony case (not to mention the two Republican SCOTUS justices who refused to intervene). Legal expert and Article III Project president Mike Davis and former Rep. Rick Renzi, a former target of Jack Smith and the DOJ hit squad, spoke out strongly against the sentencing of the president-elect.

Davis cut straight to the point. “After today's sentencing, Americans have no confidence or respect for our legal system,” he stated emphatically. “This whole case against Trump was a political hit job and a sham.”

Renzi noted that even in releasing Trump, Merchan did not in any way live up to the standard of true justice, instead following his typical pattern of cowardly hypocrisy. Renzi also tied this case to the larger federal campaign against Trump. “Biden weaponized his Department of inJustice to carry out a political hit using the New York legal system. Judge Merchan proved to be their loyal puppet,” Renzi insisted.

He added, “Even the sentence itself of ‘unconditional discharge’ reeks of the foul smell of Merchan’s machinations of hypocrisy.” The FEC accused the Biden campaign of coordinating with Soros-backed Bragg to influence the election.

Trump himself also highlighted how rigged the whole legal process was against him in the case:

The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt. After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE. That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED. The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History. As the American People have seen, this “case” had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference. Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump takes office this month. The Democrats’ numerous state and federal cases against him failed, but the fact that they went as far as they did is a disturbing reflection on the state of America’s legal system.