The Morning Briefing: What Will Hamas Do Without Its Friends the Democrats in Power?

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

The temptation was to lead off with more about the real-life horror movie that is playing out in Los Angeles. I spent much of Wednesday buried in news about the fires, after all. After giving it some thought, I decided that I had said all I want to say for the moment in this VIP column.

Casting my eye about for something else to write about, I noticed that the terrorist scum Hamas were popping up in the news for the second day in a row. It's not that the problems in the Middle East have gone away, it's just that sometimes domestic news pushes international concerns into the background.

President-elect Donald Trump got everyone thinking about Hamas again earlier in the week when he threw down a gauntlet regarding the October 7 attack hostages, which Matt wrote about:

“All hell will break out if those hostages aren’t back,” Trump declared emphatically, sending a message that couldn’t be clearer. He added, “If they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East. And it will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone.”

That is, of course, a stark contrast from the approach that the Biden administration has been taking. Whenever President LOLEightyonemillion or Kamala Harris weigh in on the conflict, they pretend to be supportive of Israel but qualify it with a lot of "Pity poor Gaza" nonsense. It's one of the most embarrassing equivocations in American foreign policy history.

Much to the chagrin of the terrorists, Israel hasn't been listening to Team Biden's advice on how to proceed with the war. This is from a post Catherine wrote yesterday:

An Israel Air Force (IAF) strike has eliminated multiple Gazan jihadis who participated in the horrific Oct. 7 massacre. The Jerusalem Post reported the news on Jan. 8, that final justice had been served to Oct. 7 jihadis. The Israeli Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet (Israel’s counterterrorism agency), and the Southern Command provided intel to accomplish the strike, according to the Jerusalem Post. After the Palestinian terrorist attack that just killed three Israelis, this successful strike is much-needed good news.

Violence is the only language Hamas understands and responds to, as Israel is all too painfully aware. Its leaders grasp the none-too-subtly implied threat of it from Trump. That means they know that they're on the clock and only have mere days left before Israel once again has a true ally in the United States.

One would think that might make the Hamas higher-ups finally think about changing course. Even delusional fanatics have to know when they're getting their you-know-whats handed to them. That's really not the way that the jihadi crowd rolls though, is it?

Over at HotAir, my friend Ed Morrissey writes that a Hamas official responded to Trump's remarks by saying, "I think the U.S. president must make more disciplined and diplomatic statements."

No, really.

Here's Ed's take on that:

Yes, we should all take a page from the degenerates that slaughtered unarmed civilians and conducted mass rapes in Israel -- and sometimes in that order, according to witnesses -- about civility. How well has Hamas responded to the Biden's teams "diplomatic" approach in openly criticizing Israel and holding back weapons shipments? Did they release even one American over the last year in response to that "disciplined" approach?

Bingo.

A sad fact about the current state of the American political environment is that it's almost certain that most Democrats agree with the Hamas tool's opinion of Trump.

There is always the possibility that the psychopaths will begin being even worse with what they've got left because they know that they have nothing to lose once Trump is back in power. They'll have to give up their dream of having Israel pressured into a bad agreement by a weak president in the United States. That's the best outcome Hamas could hope for in its present state. That would give them time to retool, rearm, and start killing innocent people again.

Joe Biden and the Democrats have left bad messes all over the world in the last four years. It's a good thing that Trump seems to have an inexhaustible supply of energy; he going to need it for the clean up project that's facing him.

Everything Isn't Awful

