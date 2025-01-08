Israeli Strike Eliminates Oct. 7 Terrorists

Catherine Salgado | 9:25 AM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash

An Israel Air Force (IAF) strike has eliminated multiple Gazan jihadis who participated in the horrific Oct. 7 massacre.

The Jerusalem Post reported the news on Jan. 8, that final justice had been served to Oct. 7 jihadis. The Israeli Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet (Israel’s counterterrorism agency), and the Southern Command provided intel to accomplish the strike, according to the Jerusalem Post. After the Palestinian terrorist attack that just killed three Israelis, this successful strike is much-needed good news.

Advertisement

Hopefully, with Donald Trump coming into office in America, the stream of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to Hamas-run Gaza will soon dry up, the hostages still held there will be rescued, and the war will end with Israel as victor.

From the Jerusalem Post:

An Israel Air Force aircraft eliminated terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre during strikes it carried out in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the military and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Tuesday…

The military added that prior to the strike, it had taken precautions to avoid harming civilians, including further aerial surveillance, the use of precise munitions, and additional intelligence information. 

Terrorists continue to use Palestinians as human shields, as they have done for years (and still with the support of the majority of Gazans). Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, “Hamas terrorists continue to operate from civilian shelters, cruelly exploiting the population as a human shield for their activities and terrorist needs.”

Advertisement

Captured Hamas terrorist Anas Muhammad Faiz Al-Sharif recently admitted under interrogation about the Kamal Adwan Hospital, where Israel Defense Forces apprehended over 240 terrorists, “Inside the hospital, they distribute the grenades and mortars equipment for attacking tanks, for ambush positions, and for tunnels underground.” That’s the status quo for Hamas. Whenever the United Nations and other Hamas empathizers screech about IDF raiding hospitals, keep that confession in mind.

RecommendedJ6ers Ask Trump for Pardons in DC as Election Is Certified

The Jerusalem Post added, “Earlier this week, the military said it had killed Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun, a company commander and deputy head of the rocket array in northern Gaza in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who participated in the October 7 massacre, as well as planned and led several ambushes against IDF troops.”

Advertisement

The Oct. 7 atrocities Hamas perpetrated in Israel included burning alive, beheading, or shooting babies and children, and brutally abusing captive Israeli children.

For Our VIPs: Culture of Death: Global Hatred for Children

Until Hamas is destroyed and its threat to wipe Israel off the map is finally eliminated, there cannot be peace for Israel — or Gaza.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM JIHAD ISLAMIC JIHAD WAR

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Mark Zuckerberg Has a Bad Case of Musk Envy Stephen Kruiser
Elizabeth Warren Finds One of Those Right-Wing Extremists the Biden Regime Has Been Warning Us About Robert Spencer
Why Did the FBI Redact the Origins of the Russiagate Investigation of Trump? Rick Moran
While Los Angeles Burns, Mayor Bass Parties in Ghana, Fire Chief Fiddles With DEI Stephen Green
BREAKING: Thousands Evacuate L.A. Firestorms Victoria Taft
Never Forget: Jimmy Carter Pardoned a Child Molester Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Merchan Refuses Trump’s Request to Delay Jan. 10 Sentencing — But Why?
Will Donald Trump Govern From Florida?
Bombshell New Study Confirms Horrific, Undisclosed COVID Vaccine Ingredient
Advertisement