'All Hell Will Break Loose': Trump Lays Down the Law for Hamas

Joe Biden has failed to secure the release of any hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since November 2023 with the release of Abigail Naftali, the great-niece of Liz Hirsh Naftali. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Naftali is a major Democratic donor, a key Biden campaign supporter, a Biden appointee, and one of the buyers of Hunter Biden’s artwork.

Since then, nada.

In sharp contrast, Donald Trump held a press conference on Tuesday that showcased his resolve to handle the crisis with strength and decisiveness. Trump, known for his direct and unflinching style, made it clear that he won’t tolerate the kind of ineffectiveness that we have seen under Biden’s leadership. His remarks reinforced his no-nonsense approach, offering a stark difference in leadership as the hostage crisis continues.

“All hell will break out if those hostages aren’t back,” Trump declared emphatically, sending a message that couldn’t be clearer. He added, “If they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East. And it will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone.”

Trump also highlighted the horrific nature of the October 7 attack, calling out the atrocities committed and the impact on the families of the victims. “There should have never been the attack of October 7. People forget that, but there was. And many people are killed. They’re no longer hostages,” he said as he recounted chilling stories from grieving parents who’ve approached him for help.

One particular account stood out: a father begging Trump to retrieve the body of his daughter — a young woman brutally abducted and murdered.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s chosen envoy to the Middle East, who was with Trump during the press conference, also underscored the urgency and gravity of the situation, noting that the President has empowered his team to speak with authority. Witkoff described Trump’s approach: “I don’t know anyone who delegates better than President Trump. He gives us a lot of authority to speak on his behalf and he exhorts us to speak emphatically and emphatically means you better get it, you better do this.”

🚨 HOLY SH*T



Trump's Middle Eastern Envoy Steve Witkoff was just asked if they are sure there will be a Gaza hostage deal by January 20th.



Trump interrupts: "There better be."



"If those hostages aren't back by the time I get into office - ALL H*LL WILL BREAK OUT. It will not… pic.twitter.com/rqZTCm0YVl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2025

While Biden claimed repeatedly that he was working around the clock to free the hostages, the lack of results has been nothing short of scandalous. Trump’s patience is wearing thin, and his warning couldn’t be more explicit. If Hamas fails to act, the consequences will be swift and devastating. Trump left no room for ambiguity.

This is classic Trump: clear, direct, and unwilling to tolerate injustice. Unlike Biden, who seems paralyzed by political considerations and mired in indecision, Trump shows a strength of character that cuts through the noise. His leadership on this issue sends a strong signal to adversaries worldwide — hesitate to meet his demands, and you’ll face the full weight of his resolve. Trump has demonstrated time and again that he will not tolerate weakness or allow the political establishment to compromise national interests.