Jim Acosta Got Destroyed on CNN Over Jan. 6

While Americans have moved on from the Capitol riot, Democrats in Congress and their allies in the mainstream media just can’t let it go.

As we reported on Monday, even CNN’s own polling found that a mere 5% of voters even mention the Capitol riot as their biggest memory of Trump’s first term. That’s remarkable considering how much Democrats and the media wouldn’t shut up about it for the past four years. It makes Trump’s comeback that much more momentous.

And the media just can’t take it.

Republican strategist Brad Todd absolutely destroyed CNN’s Jim Acosta and Maria Cardona during a heated exchange on Monday, blowing apart the left’s Capitol riot narrative.

When Acosta asked, “Is it time for Donald Trump to apologize for what took place four years ago?” Todd didn’t flinch.

“I wouldn’t expect Donald Trump would apologize,” Todd replied. “Nor do I expect Democrats to apologize for trying to undo his presidency by all legal and extralegal means after that.”

Acosta’s predictable response — “Oh, come on, Brad. Come on!” — did nothing to shake Todd’s resolve. In an effort to play both sides, he acknowledged the severity of Jan. 6 but reminded everyone that Trump has already faced political consequences for that day.

“January 6th was a dark day in the history of our country. Donald Trump bears a lot of responsibility for that. It’s something that should stain his legacy forever,” Todd stated (I disagree) but he also pointed out that the left’s efforts to pile on Trump backfired. “Voters punished him for it. That’s why he was behind Ron DeSantis by 20 points, until Alvin Bragg indicted him. And once voters decided that Democrats were determined to prevent Donald Trump from being elected by any extrajudicial legal means, they decided maybe this wasn’t as clear.”

Naturally, Acosta, whose White House press credentials for the White House were revoked during Trump's first term for inappropriate behavior, attempted to pivot, asking, “Shouldn’t your party have just rejected him? Flat out rejected him, from Kevin McCarthy to Mitch McConnell to the whole lot of them?”

Todd quickly reminded him of what the Republican leadership actually did. “Watch what Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell said in the aftermath of that," he said. "They absolutely did condemn him. Mitch McConnell was still condemning him months after on the floor. Nancy Pelosi decided to use January 6th as political gain.”

Cardona interrupted, claiming, “That’s not true, Brad.” But again, Todd didn’t flinch and kept piling on with facts: “Nancy Pelosi refused to allow McCarthy to appoint Republicans to the committee," he pointed out.

That’s not true, either!” Cardona interjected again.

“She didn’t let Republicans hire staff to the January 6th Oversight Committee," Todd continued. "They didn’t allow cross-examination of witnesses.”

Acosta brought up Liz Cheney’s participation as if that somehow proved Todd was wrong, but the Republican analyst dismantled the argument with precision, pointing out that Liz Cheney “was not appointed by the Republican conference.”

This, of course, was true, and Acosta, essentially conceding the point, pivoted by saying “She was booted out of your party. I mean, Dick Cheney’s daughter!”

Todd didn’t miss a beat: “She wasn’t appointed by her conference like every other committee.”

FIREWORKS: Conservative @BradOnMessage Todd throws down with Jim Acosta over January 6....



Acosta: "Brad, is it time for Donald Trump to apologize for what took place four years ago?"



Todd: "I wouldn't expect Donald Trump would apologize. I think -- nor do I expect Democrats to… pic.twitter.com/zT0RCxJR42 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2025

Todd was 100% correct, and Acosta and Cardona couldn't handle it.