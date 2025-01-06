Wow, Democrats Lost the Capitol Riot Narrative Big Time

Matt Margolis | 6:14 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

In the four years since the Capitol riot, Democrats have tried incessently to turn it into a national tragedy akin to 9/11 and/or the Pearl Harbor attack. With the goal of preventing Trump from being able to seek the presidency again, they even called it an insurrection (it wasn’t) and accused Trump of inciting it (he didn’t).

Advertisement

There efforts failed, and Trump was reelected on November 5, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win the national popular vote since George W. Bush. Oh what a sweet victory it was. On Monday, Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris was certified, and once again, Democrats proved they just can’t let their phony baloney narrative go.

I won’t bother posting all the tweets from Democrats waxing philosophical about the difference between January 6, 2025 and January 6, 2021, but I will show you this cringey post from Sen. Chuck Schumer and some silly “moment of prayer” he and a few other January Sixth-copalians held on Monday.

They’re really trying hard, aren’t they?

The problem for them is that it’s not working. Despite all their efforts, that day didn’t leave the lasting political scar on the public Democrats had hoped for. Despite the massive media coverage, congressional hearings, and the general pushing of the narrative that the riot was an “insurrection,” most Americans have moved on.

CNN’s chief data reporter Harry Enten laid out the data starkly: back in early 2021, a majority of voters—56 percent—believed Trump’s actions on January 6 should disqualify him from the presidency. That figure included those who supported removing him from office. But by 2023, the percentage dropped to 47 percent, flipping the narrative. As Enten put it, “This nine-point shift was tremendous,” because it took the issue from a majority stance to a minority one. Trump captured the overwhelming support of the other 53 percent, effectively neutralizing the talking point.

Advertisement

Related: You Won’t Believe What Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 With

A deeper dive reveals an even more striking reality. In January 2021, 48 percent of voters blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. By December 2023, that number had fallen to just 37 percent. Fewer Americans blamed Trump, fewer thought it made him ineligible to lead, and, perhaps most tellingly, far fewer cared enough to remember it. When asked about their biggest memory of Trump’s first term, only 5 percent of Americans pointed to January 6. Among Republicans, it was a meager 2 percent.

Pardon me while I laugh hysterically for a moment.

Enten captured the sentiment perfectly: “Folks—fewer folks thought he was responsible… and more than that, as it went into the rear-view mirror, far fewer folks thought that it was their number one memory.” Simply put, the public has moved on.

“So, the bottom line is, fewer Americans faulted Donald Trump or thought he was greatly responsible for the January 6th attack,” Enten noted. “And more than that, as it went into the rear-view mirror, far fewer folks thought that it was their number one memory.”

This apathy underscores why Joe Biden’s strategy of making January 6 a huge part part of his campaign’s messaging failed. As CNN’s John Berman noted, it “never really was registering.” The Democratic Party’s hopes of turning the Capitol riot into a perpetual political weapon against Trump have fallen flat.

Advertisement

The bottom line? January 6 has become a historical footnote for most Americans, far from the game-changing issue Democrats envisioned. While they may have bet big on the riot defining Trump’s legacy, voters seem to have made up their minds: it’s time to move on.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CAPITOL RIOT

Recommended

NBC News Goes After 'False Claims' That Aren't False in Congressman's J6 X Post Chris Queen
Biden Releases Gitmo Terrorists Because, of Course Matt Margolis
Shocker: Golden Globes Highlight Hollywood's Disconnect From Reality Sarah Anderson
The Age of Covfefe Has Officially Begun! Scott Pinsker
Trump Reacts to Trudeau’s Resignation — and Yes, He Said It AGAIN Robert Spencer
The Biggest and Coolest Rocket Ever Is About to Get Bigger and Cooler Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
True Crime Sunday: The Real Estate Agent Serial Killer Who Left Amazon Reviews
The Most Epic January 6 Is Coming
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement