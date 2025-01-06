You Won’t Believe What Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 With

The 2024 electoral college certification passed with little fanfare, though it carried a dash of schadenfreude for some of us as Kamala Harris, as vice president, had to preside over the session with no choice but to certify her own defeat as senators repeatedly addressed her as Madame President (because she’s president of the Senate).

But, some on the left can’t stop talking about a different January 6.

Social media was full of posts from Democrats and left-wing pundits continuing to weaponize the events of Jan. 6, 2021, to stoke division. Among the most controversial was Sunny Hostin, co-host of "The View."

And boy, did she step in it big time.

“I think we need to find moral clarity, you know, in this country, and I just remember after January 6, you had someone like Mitch McConnell placing the blame on Donald Trump's shoulders, and then you started seeing people backtrack that and losing their moral center,” she said. “You had Condoleeza Rice, I believe, on this very show saying, ‘You know, we need to move on from January 6.’ I say no. You don't move on from January 6 because January 6 was an atrocity. it was one of the worst moments in American history.”

For our VIPs: Did I Enjoy Watching the Election Certification? You Bet I Did.



Hostin continued, “And when you think of the worst moments in American history, you know, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery. We need to never forget because the past becomes prologue if you forget and erase.”

Sunny Hostin compares Jan 6 to WWII (~50 million dead), the holocaust (11 million murdered in death camps) and the enslavement of 12 million Africans brought in chains to the Americas



Sunny is not bright.

pic.twitter.com/MkCoHEhybq — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 6, 2025

After four years of hyperbole about January 6, Hostin somehow managed to outdo it all.

Naturally, CNN’s token conservative Scott Jennings called out the absurdity of Hostin’s remarks, emphasizing that a few chaotic hours at the Capitol do not equate to systemic atrocities like the Holocaust or slavery.

“In light of all the rhetoric and things we're going to hear people say today is that, ultimately, it was the American people who got to decide, ultimately, how we feel collectively as a country about January 6, and already today we have heard some people in other venues say extraordinarily unhinged and vile things, comparing January 6 to the Holocaust, to slavery, to World War II,” he said. “I think we need to arrange our feelings and control ourselves accordingly here and not go off the deep end.”

Jennings added, “It was not a good day. Political violence cannot be condoned, but we can also be measured in how we view it in light of the rest of American and world history. What's happening today is ultimately a good thing because both parties, for the first time in my adult life, are accepting the results of an election, and that is ultimately putting this country on the right track.”

WATCH: CNN's @ScottJenningsKY NUKES Sunny Hostin for comparing January 6 to the Holocaust and slavery:



"In light of all the rhetoric and things we're going to hear people say today is that, ultimately, it was the American people who got to decide ultimately how we feel… pic.twitter.com/xyFdgVcOSb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2025

The bottom line: the Democrats' rhetoric about January 6 hasn't worked, and it's time to move on from the deliberately divisive rhetoric. We have a country to fix.