Brad Parscale Joins Salem Media as Chief Strategy Officer

We have some exciting news to report! Salem Media Group (OTCQX: SALM) announced Wednesday that Brad Parscale will join our team as chief strategy officer.

Parscale “is a leading expert in digital marketing and online strategy, renowned for driving growth,” according to our parent company’s press release. “As a digital architect and entrepreneur, Parscale has built and scaled companies through data-driven advertising, social media engagement, and cutting-edge technology.”

But Parscale is perhaps best known for his digital strategy during Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and for revolutionizing modern political campaigning.

“I’m excited to join Salem Media as Chief Strategy Officer and help lead the company into a new era of innovation,” Parscale said. “Salem’s strong foundation in Christian values and commitment to delivering quality content provides a great opportunity to expand into new distribution channels and leverage cutting-edge technology.”

On a call with Townhall Media editors, Parscale said, “We're a significant organization with multiple companies and different technologies, but I kind of think of it like this: If content is king, distribution is the queen, and she wears the pants.”

“Salem is a massive distribution system, but it's also a massive content system, and it can only improve by having new innovative ideas, new technologies that distribute the information further and further,” he added.

“I've innovated, and I think that Salem could be a revolutionary company for Christians and for conservatives and the center-right.”

Reflecting on America's 250th birthday next year, Parscale was very optimistic about the future. “I think Salem has the facts on its side and, with the proper framing, can play a significant part in shaping the next 250 years.”

“I think with what Trump's doing and what organizations like Salem can do, the next 250 can be amazing,” he added.

Welcome aboard, Brad! Glad to have you on the team!