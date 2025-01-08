Episode 22: A Conversation With Rabbi Michael Barclay

Lincoln Brown | 1:08 PM on January 08, 2025
Townhall Media

The podcast is back after the holiday break! With Paula on the mend from knee surgery, I was joined by Rabbi Michael Barclay this week. He is the rabbi at Temple Ner Simcha in California, a contributor to PJ Media and American Thinker, and the host of his own podcast, "The Rabbi's Table." 

By way of full disclosure, the rabbi is a friend of mine and is someone I turn to for spiritual advice when I am in the mood for a "second opinion." During the interview, he notes that he is more of a Roman Catholic than Joe Biden. I would have to agree. And the man knows his way around a humidor.

This show has a little bit of everything. By everything, I mean abortion, lessons in Judaism 101, the rabbi's latest article on PJ Media, antisemitism, current events, the outgoing and incoming presidential administrations, and the Middle East. There are also a few jokes and an explanation as to why tequila is always kosher and scotch sometimes isn't. It was a fascinating discussion, and you can check it out on PJ's podcast page or over on Apple or Spotify

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

