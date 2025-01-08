Archbishop Calls Out Clerics Who Profit From Illegal Migration

It is most certainly not against Catholic doctrine to deport large numbers of illegal aliens. In fact, governments have a moral duty to protect their people and enforce the law. But if some leftist Catholic bishops are worried about a crackdown on illegal migration, what they are really worried about is the prospect of losing huge amounts of government funding.

There is often confusion about what actually constitutes Catholic doctrine, and it is a fact that doctrinal pronouncements have to meet certain standards in canon law, which papal or episcopal pronouncements on illegal migration do not meet. But some Catholic bishops and organizations want that confusion to continue, including the new, pro-pedophile cardinal of D.C., because the United States government pours funding into Catholic organizations and dioceses that help resettle illegal aliens. That’s an uncomfortable truth that former papal nuncio Archb. Carlo Maria Viganò wants Americans to understand.

Responding to Washington, D.C. Cardinal Robert McElroy, who claims Catholic doctrine condemns mass deportations, Viganò posted, “The ‘mass deportation’ of illegal immigrants is a decision that the State can legitimately take, and this is a principle dictated by Natural Law even before positive civil law or Canon Law.”

He added, “Conversely, the ‘mass deportation’ of illegal immigrants is certainly and indisputably incompatible with the network of pseudo-charitable organizations in the hands of the Bergoglian Hierarchy, the Democratic Party and the NGOs attributable to George Soros, and with the system of complicity between the deep state and the deep church, both of which are actively engaged in the dissolution of the social, economic, cultural, and religious fabric of the Nations in which they have taken control of the institutions. Stopping illegal immigration would make them lose an inexhaustible source of profit, paid for by citizens’ taxes.” And therein lies the key to woke McElroy’s hysteria.

Alliance for a Safe Texas founder and president Sheena Rodriguez says, “The Conference of Catholic Bishops lobbied for a total of nearly 30 billion in appropriations of American taxpayer dollars just for fiscal year 2024 related, of course, to addressing the rising cost of immigration in the U.S.” The Biden administration is happy to oblige. NGOs also receive funding. As of 2023, for instance, the NGO Catholic Charities USA reportedly received $1.4 billion from government support, which is millions more than they received in private donations.

Some Catholic groups even lobbied to end DNA testing, which helps prevent child trafficking, and one group was accused of handing out rape kits to migrants with abortion pills and condoms, in defiance of Church teaching. The government funding is why Catholic clerics in America are too often willing to promote the Democrat Party (though the majority of US Catholics voted for Trump in 2024).

Viganò also pointed out how illegal immigration is population replacement. “The ‘mass deportation’ of illegal immigrants is certainly and unquestionably incompatible with the subversive plan of ethnic substitution shared by the globalist elite, because it thwarts it and prevents the creation of the premises for social revolt that are intended [to] lead to a further restriction of fundamental freedoms.”

He slammed the wokeness that has spread in the Catholic Church under Pope Francis (Jorge Bergoglio). “When we hear representatives of the deep church (i.e. the Bergoglian ‘church’) or the deep state speak, we ought to realize that these people are emissaries of the subversive globalist lobby, and that every word they say is false, because behind an apparently acceptable excuse they actually hide unmentionable criminal purposes.” He accused McElroy of being “busy with immigrants, LGBTQ+, the environment and vaccines: these are the points of the Agenda 2030,” when of course his job is to help save souls.

There have been evil leaders in the Church since Judas betrayed Christ, but bishops had better beware lest they too one day hear the damning order from Christ, “Depart from me, you cursed, into everlasting fire which was prepared for the devil and his angels (Matthew 25:41).”