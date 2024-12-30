The Morning Briefing: Obligatory 'Say Something Nice About Jimmy Carter' Post

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Whitzermur had fast become the Coconut Rum Ball King of the Quad-Cities Bernie Kopell Appreciation Society.

Advertisement

It is impossible to avoid the subject this morning. I really did want to lead off with something different today, but when a former president dies, that's the news for a few days. Greg covered the news of the death of former President Jimmy Carter here. Carter reached the ripe old age of 100 and had been in hospice care for what seemed like a record amount of time, so his passing wasn't a surprise.

Most of Carter's presidency happened while I was finishing up high school. I wasn't much of news junkie then, but I was aware enough that Carter was the first president and candidate I ever voted against when I was old enough.

My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold covered some of the reactions to Carter's death, including this one from President-elect Donald Trump:

"I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

A lot of people like to remember Carter fondly for the humanitarian work he did during his very long post-presidency. The awfulness of his tenure in the White House tends to get buried under all of the decades after it, or so the Democrats hope.

Advertisement

Robert wrote a detailed breakdown on a lot of what Jimmy Carter got wrong in just four short years. One of his supposed triumphs wasn't one at all:

Carter received a great deal of praise, as well as a Nobel Peace Prize, for the Camp David Accords, but in reality, they accomplished little. The final agreement had Israel making substantial territorial concessions in exchange for promises that Egypt would not attack Israel, which the Egyptians kept because U.S. foreign aid was made contingent upon peace. Other than that, the Accords brought no peace to the Middle East. They legitimized the existence of the “Palestinian” people, a propaganda invention of the KGB in the 1960s, and advanced the claim that Israel was occupying Palestinian territory to which only Israel had a legitimate claim. After his presidency, Carter wrote several books about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that have brought him charges of anti-Semitism; the deep bias of the Camp David Accords strongly suggests that, even at that time, he had an animus toward Israel. His palpable lack of sympathy for the Jews of Israel, who are permanently under siege, continued to the end of his long life.

It's the anti-Semitism that I remember more than Habitat for Humanity or any of the other fluffy post-presidency stuff. I've thought about it a lot while the Democrats have been turning blind eyes to all of the "Free Palestine" protests this past year. That's Jimmy Carter's legacy.

Advertisement

The New York Times wrote an article about Carter's habit of criticizing his successors, violating an unwritten code among ex-presidents. That's rich, given how poorly he performed in the role. Until Joe Biden came along, every man who followed Carter to the Oval Office was far better at the gig, even Barack Obama. OK, maybe The Lightbringer was only a little better at the gig.

The headline today promised that I would have something nice to say about Carter, and I'm getting to that now. Jimmy Carter's disastrous turn as the 39th president hastened the arrival of Ronald Reagan as the 40th president. Who knows how it might have gone if Carter had been successful?

Trump said that we all owe Carter a debt of gratitude. I don't think he had Carter's paving the way for Reagan in mind when he wrote that, but I'll amend it for my own purposes. I will be forever grateful that Carter's ineptitude led to the 1980 election of our greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Yeah, We're Going to Lose World War III to China (Part II)

Former President Jimmy Carter Dead at 100

Advertisement

Human Rights Lawyer: Jews’ ‘Darkest Hour Since the Holocaust’

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Female Murder Rate Plummets in Milei's Argentina and You'll Never Guess Why

It’s Too Bad That Jimmy Carter Didn’t Live Even Longer

Democrats Are Failing Hard at Winning Over the Normies

Gruesome Details Emerge About the Horrific Conditions Faced by Hostages in Gaza

Joe Biden's Greatest Worst Hits of the Last Four Years

Court Orders Biden to Stop Selling Off Border Wall Materials

New Monarch Butterfly Protection Status: Necessary Conservation or Government Overreach?

Educayshun: University Offers Course on ‘Trans Erasure’

I Saw the Bob Dylan Movie, and Surprisingly, It Wasn’t All That Bad — with One Huge Omission

Washington Crossing the Delaware and American Ideals in One Painting

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Is Antisemitic

Sunday Thoughts: Bad Shepherds and the Good Shepherd

Belmont Club: Can Mr Nice Guy Be a Winner?

Vivek Ramaswamy Weighs in on H-1B

Weekend Parting Shot: Have a Coke and a Smile!

Weight and Medicine by Euphemism

Activists Tried to Cancel a Record Number of Events on Campus in 2024

Oh. Preparing the Ground for 2028, Gavin Newsom Wants to Be Seen as the Primary 'Resistance Leader' to Trump

Let's End the Legacy Media Together

A CNN Panel Tried to Defend Biden’s Legacy. Scott Jennings Let Them Have It

Here's What We Know So Far About the Fiery Plane Crash in South Korea

Townhall Mothership

Advertisement

Reactions Pour In After the Death of 39th President Jimmy Carter

¡Adiós! Mexico Is Alerting Citizens About To Be Detained In U.S. Through an App

If Joe Biden Feels That Way About the 2024 Election, He's Truly Cooked

Why Residents In Seattle Are Refusing to Tip

YouTube Makes Dumbest Anti-Gun Move Yet

Congress Manages To Get Something Right For a Change

Biden's Legacy on Gun Control Fleeting at Best

Progressive Senator: 'This Magic Words Thing Has to Go Away'

A Gift of Grace for the Poor: Sunday Reflection

WSJ Declares Progressive Moment Is Over -- Globally

They Are at It Again. Prominent 'Public Health' Voices Lay the Groundwork for a New Pandemic for Trump

Old Claire Danes Clip With Colbert Goes Viral for What It Reveals About Intel Community, Trump

Trump Has Entered the Chat on H-1B Visas

What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? CBS Reminds Us Jimmy Carter Asked Joe Biden to Deliver Eulogy at Funeral

A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)

Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'The Odyssey'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Florida Man Friday: My Mind Was Blown by His New High Score

Democrats Want Your Children to Die

Expat Talk: Scenes Never Seen in the Far East

Advertisement

The Wizard War

Friday Sky Candy on Sunday This Week — By Jove

True Crime Sunday: How a 'Fun' DNA Test Solved a Nearly 30-Year-Old Cold Case

Biden Regrets Picking Garland, Wishes He Had Gone with Someone Even Worse

Is There a Red Wave Happening in Hollywood?

Around the Interwebz

Nate Bargatze Breaks Down ‘Washington’s Dream’ & Having To Fight For The Sketch After It Bombed During ‘SNL’ Table Read

Could microwaved grapes be used for quantum sensing?

Why Is It So Hard to Go Back to Work After a Vacation?

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Canadian politicians posted this video to the "oppressed" women of America pic.twitter.com/enVdA6aCNh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 28, 2024

Bee Me

'Parents Should Not Brainwash Kids Into Their Religion,' Says Progressive Mom Of 3 Trans Kids #BestOfTheBee2024 https://t.co/m47d188t0S — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 28, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes