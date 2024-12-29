Court Orders Biden to Stop Selling Off Border Wall Materials

I always believed that Joe Biden was a tiny, small-minded, mean-spirited man with no grace or dignity to fill up the presidency and make it his own.

Biden's deficiencies were evident going back to the 1980s when he was a congressman. My view of him hasn't changed in 40 years.

We were reminded of just how petty and small-minded he is when we discovered that he had ordered the materials that had been purchased during the Trump administration to build the border wall to be sold off.

Mind you, Biden wasn't doing this to save money. That's a laughable proposition anyway, given his record on government spending. Joe Biden was selling off pieces of the border wall as a means of insulting Donald Trump.

It was purely a slap in the face from an insecure little man. A federal judge has now told him to stop it.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued an order on Friday prohibiting Biden from auctioning off any more materials purchased during the Trump administration to build the wall. An Arizona Border Patrol agent told the Daily Wire, "The goal is to move all of it off the border before Christmas."

EXCLUSIVE: Weeks before Trump takes office, Biden is racing to auction off unused border wall materials.



Video shows trucks hauling wall materials off the border to a government auction site, where a massive amount of wall is waiting to be sold. pic.twitter.com/ogaQMBHw7R — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 12, 2024

“They just started taking all the wall that was not used, which is still totally good and usable, and they started taking it northbound,” the agent said. “They’re pulling it all off the border.”

"The bidding for each section of wall panels is set to begin at only $5.00, according to the website," reports the Daily Wire.

As you can imagine, Trump was livid.

"What they're doing is really an act, it's almost a criminal act," he said. "They know we're going to use it and if we don't have it, we're going to have to rebuild it, and it'll cost double what it cost years ago, and that's hundreds of millions of dollars because you're talking about a lot of, a lot of wall."

Biden's pettiness towards Trump included his scuttling of most of Trump's border policies in the first few days of his presidency and his not so subtle criticism that Trump's policies were "inhuman."

Two years later, he bragged about reducing the number of border crossers, largely using the same Trump policies he sneered at in 2021. Small-minded, petty, and stupid is no way to go through life, Joe.

Judge Tipton not only called a halt to Biden selling off pieces of the border wall. He also ordered the Biden administration to resume construction of the wall using funds already authorized by Congress for that purpose.

National Review:

The order also requires the current administration to provide documentation proving it did not violate an injunction that required the spending of statutorily obligated funds on border wall construction. The federal government allegedly redirected the money from the project illegally. It was required to use $1.4 billion in funds that Congress allocated to build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Several trucks were seen carrying sections of the steel wall near Tucson, Ariz., considered to be a major hotspot for illegal crossings. The video was recorded by a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, who told the Daily Wire that up to half a mile of unused border wall panels were being moved per day.

Trump is rightly celebrating Judge Tipton's decision as a "major, crucial win." Biden's actions in selling off border wall materials should be worrisome to the incoming administration.

How many other trapdoors and booby traps has Biden set for Trump?