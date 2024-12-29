Let's End the Legacy Media Together

When Donald Trump won the election, Elon Musk captured the shifting media landscape perfectly. In a post on X, Musk declared, “You are the media now.”

His words were met with outrage from legacy media, but time has proven him right. Traditional media, once trusted to hold power accountable, has devolved into little more than a PR wing for the Democratic Party—and Joe Biden in particular.

Advertisement

The past week proved it.

The National Archives recently released damning photographs showing Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates. This directly contradicts Biden’s long-standing claim that he had no involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings. And yet, the mainstream media largely ignored the story.

Even after the release of the damning photos, the media scoffed. CNN’s Abby Phillip claimed she is “still waiting to see the proof” that Joe Biden enriched himself.

The problem with that claim is that the evidence of Biden enriching himself has been out there for the media to see and scrutinize. Records show Hunter and his partners pocketed millions, with payments coinciding with official trips where Joe Biden played a key role. Biden’s involvement wasn’t limited to photo ops. Speakerphone calls, exclusive dinners, White House visits, and even college recommendation letters for the children of foreign business partners reveal a deeply entrenched system of influence-peddling.

If this were Donald Trump or any other Republican, the press would demand investigations and impeachments. Instead, Democrats, with media cheerleaders in tow, not only defended Biden but floated the possibility of him pardoning Hunter—and then, when he did, praised him as a loving father protecting his son.

Advertisement

The legacy media’s role in this debacle is impossible to ignore. By downplaying these scandals, they’ve shredded their credibility, cementing the perception that they no longer serve the public but act as gatekeepers for the left. It's understandable why Americans are turning away from these outlets in favor of alternative media sources such as podcasts, independent journalists, streamers, and sites like PJ Media, which are known for their willingness to cover the stories that the mainstream media doesn't want you to know.

Recommended: Is Joe Biden Saving His Worst Decisions for His Last Day In Office?

That’s why conservative outlets like PJ Media are more important than ever. In an era where Big Tech censorship threatens free speech, your support helps us survive and thrive. By becoming a VIP subscriber, you can ensure independent voices continue to hold the powerful accountable when legacy media won’t.

Join us today, and together we can keep the truth alive. As 2024 comes to a close, we invite you to become a PJ Media VIP and support our mission. VIPs help us navigate big tech censorship and the loss of traditional advertising revenue.

Advertisement

With exclusive content, ad-free browsing, and commenting privileges, VIP members get great benefits. VIP Gold expands access across all Townhall family sites, while VIP Platinum adds exclusive discounts, documentaries, and one-on-one interaction with your favorite writers. Plus, get a $25 gift card for your first purchase! Existing VIP members can upgrade here.

Take advantage of 60% off an annual VIP membership with promo code FIGHT — this offer won’t last long! Let's end the legacy media together!